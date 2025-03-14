Recap: Free Agency Moves Among Former Pitt Panthers
Free agency is in full swing, a handful of former Pitt Panthers making headlines among the whirlwind of NFL news in recent days.
A recap of Pitt-related headlines among NFL free agency activity over the last week is provided below.
Patrick Jones II (Carolina Panthers)
The Carolina Panthers have bolstered its defense through free agency, including the addition of former Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig, signing cornerback Jaycee Horn to a four-year, $100-million extension, and inking nose tackle Bobby Brown III to three-year contract worth a guaranteed $30-million.
A former Pitt Panther was also part of Carolina’s plans to fortify the defense, according to reporting that originated from Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Carolina signed Patrick Jones II to a two-year, $20-million deal. After recording 116 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 21.5 sacks at Pitt, the Vikings picked Jones II in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The pro linebacker spent five seasons in Minnesota, recording 105 tackles and 12 sacks (2021-24), and now he’ll continue his career with Carolina.
Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills)
“I was wanted here. It was always known that I had a home here no matter what,” Damar Hamlin said per an X post from Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.
A sixth-round pick out of Pitt, recording 275 tackles and six interceptions for the Panthers, Hamlin has been a Buffalo Bill since the 2021 NFL Draft. He was re-signed to a one-year deal fairly quickly after the free agency floodgates opened.
Kenny Pickett (Cleveland Browns)
Former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett will have a chance to compete for a return to a starting role at the NFL level.
Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network announced on Monday that Pickett is now a Cleveland Brown via a trade with Philadelphia that saw the Eagles gaining quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft next month.
Jason Pinnock (San Francisco 49ers)
On March 11, news surfaced that former Pitt Panthers defensive back Jason Pinnock was signed by the San Francisco 49ers, a one-year contract worth $2.2-million.
A former fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pinnock spent the last four years in New York, his rookie season with the Jets followed by four seasons with the Giants (2022-24).
Over the last two seasons, Pinnock has recorded 170 total tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions.
Rashad Weaver (New York Jets)
Former Pitt defensive end Rashad Weaver was signed to a one-year contract by the New York Jets early in the free agency period, initially reported by Tom Pellisaro of the NFL Network.
The Florida native spent 2021-2023 with the Tennessee Titans before practice squad stints with the Texans and Rams last year. Weaver will look to ascend in his career through a new home in the AFC East.
