Pitt Basketball Offers 2026 4-Star G
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthters basketball coaching staff is starting to build their recruiting board for the Class of 2026 and offering players scholarships.
Jasiah Jervis, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., announced that Pitt offered him, posting the news on his Twitter.
Jervis is one of the top recruits in the Class of 2026, with Rivals ranking him as a four-star and the No. 49 recruit in the country. ESPN also views him as a four-star, No. 6 in the state, No. 30 in the East Region and No. 33 at his positon. On3 rates him as a three-star, No. 4 recruit in New York, No. 28 shooting guard and No. 108 in the United States.
He holds offers from ACC foe Cal, Big East schools in Seton Hall and St. Johns's, A-10 schools in Fordham, Rhode Island, Saint Louis and St. Bonaventure, plus Hofstra, Iona, Manhattan and Quinnipiac.
Jervis averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals steal per game, while shooting 50% from the field, 45% from 3-point range and 83% from the foul line as a sophomore in the 2023-24 season.
He led Archbishop Stepinac to a 26-4 record and a 15-0 in their division, before losing to St. Raymond Boys in the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) Class AA Championsip.
They would bounce back and win three straight games, culminating in the CHSAA Championship Title over Nazareth, 66-51, their second in a row, which pits the best teams in the Archdiocese of New York vs. those in the Diocese of Brooklyn. Jervis scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win.
Jervis is possesses great handles, as his dribbling befuddles opponents, allowing him to drive to the basket and score off layups and dunks. He is also a great shooter from behind the arc and scores from all areas of the floor, making him difficult to defend against.
Pitt has also offered two other Class of 2026 recruits in Quincy Wadley, who will play for AZ Compass Prep this fall after transferring from Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, Va., plus Abdou Toure, who plays for Notre Dame High School in West Haven, Conn.
