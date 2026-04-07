Pitt Guard Enters Transfer Portal

Pitt Panthers guard Omari Witherspoon will enter the transfer portal, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports.

Witherspoon is the fifth Panther to enter the portal, following guard Brandin Cummings, forwardRoman Siulepa, forward Papa Kante and center Kieran Mullen. Witherspoon joins Siulepa and Mullen as the three freshman to enter the portal.

As Pitt finished the season 15th in the ACC with a 5-13 conference record and 13-20 overall, it's not surprising to see a lot of shakeups. Still, the Panthers are feeling the heavy effects of the current college sports landscape.

Witherspoon's Season

Witherspoon started the season taking more of a backseat role to sophomore guard Brandin Cummings. As Cummings dealt with injuries throughout the season, Cummings got the opportunity to step up.

Witherspoon averaged 7.5 points, 3 assists and 2.5 steals in his freshman season. He dropped double digit points ten times. Witherspoon's highest scoring game was in the final game of the season against NC State. Despite the loss, Witherspoon had 19 points in his second ACC Tournament game. He also had 11 points and 6 rebounds in the previous game when Pitt upset Stanford to advance.

Witherspoon also hit two clutch shots in the overtime game aginst Wake Forest to snap a losing streak.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Omari Witherspoon (8) drives against NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Roster Shakeup

Witherspoon's exit would leave just guard Nojus Indrusaitis, forward Henry Lau and guard Macari Moore as the only returning players. Like Witherspoon, Indrusaitis had a strong end to the season, hitting clutch shots and showing up big in the ACC Tournament. Moore also had his chance to get decent playing time near the end.

Lau, however, was a redshirt during the season and hasn't had much of a chance to show his potential. Even if Lau is as good as hoped for, Witherspoon's exit makes the guard position dire.

With Damarco Minor out of elgibility, the Macari Moore will be the only point guard on the roster until new transfers come. Pitt has guard Jermal Jones Jr., a 4-star player, coming in for next season, but he predominantly plays shooting guard.

Pitt must use the transfer portal to find point guards that can compliment what is left of the roster. Already, many proven point guards have entered the portal. The likes of Syracuse's Nait George and Acaden Lewis should be looked at. They are guards who can both score and pass.

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