Pitt Offers 2026 Ohio OL
The Pitt Panthers have been highly active in the recruiting market throughout spring camp.
On Friday, the coaching staff landed a commitment from a 2025 preferred walk-on safety in the morning. In the afternoon, a scholarship 2026 recruit committed to the Panthers, an offensive weapon out of Florida in Dylan Wester who will likely play receiver in Pittsburgh.
All the while, the Pitt staff has made headway with a variety of prospects in the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes on both sides of the ball. Several new scholarship offers have also been extended to those visiting campus during spring ball.
On Saturday, Mason Wilhelm became the latest recruit added to the board.
The Midwestern prospect visited on the most important day of spring camp to date given a live scrimmage was set to take place at Acrisure Stadium.
Wilhelm is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior offensive line recruit with a deep offer list.
Pitt joins Wilhelm's most notable offers alongside Baylor, Syracuse, Tulane, and Vanderbilt. Filling out his college options are Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Harvard, James Madison, Kent State, Massachusetts, Miami of Ohio, Ohio, Toledo, UNLV, and Western Kentucky.
It's also worth noting that Wilhelm is very well-coached out of one of the premier programs in Ohio - St. Edward. The Lakewood school has finished inside the top-25 varsity football programs in the country at the conclusion of three of the last four seasons (per MaxPreps).
In recent classes, St. Edward has produced Notre Dame edge Loghan Thomas, Ohio State offensive line signees Devontae Armstrong and Deontae Armstrong, Michigan tackle signee Ben Roebuck, Northwestern defensive linemen Troy Regovich (2024 class) and Michael Kilbane (2023) among others.
