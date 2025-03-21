Pitt Football Lands 3-Star WR Commitment

Check out my junior season highlights (playoffs included)‼️‼️https://t.co/Oz6MnUwGDT

Touchdowns 8

Over 1000 all purpose yards

26 tackles

10 pbus

2 TFLs

1 FF@CoachLittles @TornadoFB941 @TheUCReport @PrepRedzoneFL pic.twitter.com/KlW2DWU2ve