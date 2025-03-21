Pitt Football Lands 3-Star WR Commitment
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue building their football Class of 2026, as they landed another commitment.
Dylan Wester, a wide receiver from Florida, announced his commitment to Pitt on Instagram.
Wester hails from Palmetto, Fla. and plays for nearby Booker High School in Sarasota. He spent his first two seasons at Palmetto High School, before transferring to Booker.
He had a great junior season, with 37 catches for 675 yards, 18.2 yards per reception, and six touchdowns in 14 games, 48.2 yards per contest. He also excelled in returns, with 85 kickoff return yards and 324 punt return yards for 1,092 all-purpose yards on the season, 78.0 per game.
Wester, who stands at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, possesses incredible speed, which makes it easy for him going up against any defender in space. He also has great hands and runs his routes well, making him a player that will excel in Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell's scheme.
He holds offers from ACC schools in NC State and Wake Forest, American schools in East Carolina, Florida Atlantic and USF, Conference USA schools in Delaware and Liberty, MAC schools in Buffalo and Toledo, plus Marshall, and FCS offers from Wagner and Yale.
247Sports rates Wester as a three-star, the No. 64 athlete and No. 100 recruit from Florida. Rivals also rates Wester as a three-star and the No. 17 slot wide receiver in his class.
Wester is one of three commitments in the Class of 2026 for Pitt football so far. He joins three-star quarterback Angelo Renda of Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas and defensive back Isaac Patterson from Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio.
He will make his official visit to Pitt in the summer, June 12-14, the second weekend of the month.
Pitt is also hosting seven other wide receivers in the Class of 2026 on official visits, along with Wester.
This includes four-star Larry Miles from Jones High School in Orlando, Fla. Demetrice McCray from Leesburg High School in Leesburg, Fla. and three-stars in Nyqir Helton from Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J., Zechariah Jenkins from Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss., Blake Hamilton from Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land, Texas, Santana Carlos from Charles Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla. and Gary Hadley Jr. from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
