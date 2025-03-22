Versatile Speedster Kaj Baker Recaps Pitt Visit
One of the fastest 2026 prospects in the Southeast is Kaj Baker, a dynamic, multi-purpose prospect coming off a recruiting visit with the Pitt Panthers.
The 5-foot-7, 160-pound Miami product is a lightning bolt - having a 10.38 (100m) and a 4.39 (40-yard dash) on record - out of the backfield, the slot, the perimeter, in the return game, and anywhere else he lines up on the field, including cornerback.
That jack-of-all-trades nature shows on the stat sheet.
Last season, he logged 1,653 all-purpose yards. The total included 520 rushing yards, 726 receiving yards, 161 kick-off return yards, and 216 punt return yards, and he marked 19 touchdowns on the season (12 rushing, six receiving, and a punt return score).
Baker has an interesting mix of scholarship offers from Duke to Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Pitt, and outside the ACC with Oregon, South Florida, Western Carolina, and others.
To learn more about his trip to Pitt late this week, Inside the Panthers connected with Baker on Friday night.
First, you have big-time speed. Elite speed. Have you always run track and played football hand-in-hand? Did one come before the other?
“Yeah, I started football and track the same year when I was four. I've been doing both ever since.”
Can you start by telling me a bit about your background? Growing up playing football, did you notice that you always had a leg-up in terms of speed compared to everyone else?
“Yeah. So, I grew up in Miami, Florida. Really, all my life, I've just been faster than everybody, to be honest. My first year playing football, that's when it all started. Then I started running track. I've just been fast since I was little, so I've just been holding on to it ever since.”
I know that Kade Bell, Pitt’s offensive coordinator, has done a good job of players like you, the all-purpose back types, versatile weapons who are dangerous in space. Desmond Reid is in that category. Is that something you caught on to while Pitt has been recruiting you?
“Definitely. That's one of the reasons why I like Coach (Bell) and I like Pitt so much. I feel like they know how to use guys like me with my skill set, and they're very successful under Coach (Bell). That's one of the things I like the most.”
Tell me about your position fit. You’re listed as an athlete. You can play multiple positions, and there’s certainly an all-purpose back angle in play. Of all the schools recruiting you, is there a consensus when it comes to your college position fit?
“Well, it's kind of a mix. Some schools want me to play running back, some schools want me to play receiver, but I see myself as like an offensive weapon. I feel like I can do it all, and I could just make an impact on the game.”
You visited Pitt late this week. What were some highlights?
“We walked down and it was an amazing facility. Everything was nice and big and just detailed. We went around the campus. The campus was pretty different, I would say, from other schools. It was unique.
“The buildings, the structure of the buildings, it was very unique. All the people in the building, they're very nice. They're welcoming, and they just show love since we got here.”
Now that you’ve been there, do you feel like Pitt is a contender for you down the road? If so, can you sum up why Pitt will be in the mix?
“Definitely. I definitely think they're a strong, strong contender. I just feel like coming here, it's one of the schools that'll give me the best opportunity to reach all my goals, and just put me in the right position, and help me continue to grow as a player and a student as well.”
