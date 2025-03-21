Lions Sign Former Pitt DB
PITTSBURGH — The Detroit Lions added a former Pitt Panthers player to their roster for the 2025 season.
Defensive back Avonte Maddox is signing with the Lions, according to his girlfriend's Instagram. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Enquirer reported that the deal is for one-year.
Maddox also hails from Detroit, with this contract allowing him to play with his hometown team.
Maddox completed his seventh season with the Eagles in 2024 and played all 17 games for the first time in his career, starting three games. He made 20 tackles (nine solo) this season and one tackle in the postseason, including a fourth down stop in Super Bowl LIX vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
He has played in 81 games and started 41 contests, with 270 tackles (200 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 36 passes defended, four interceptions, three sacks, eight forced fumbles and one forced fumble in his NFL career.
Maddox hails from Detroit and played for Martin Luther King High School, starring at wide receiver with 35 receptions for 956 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior in 2013. He also had four interceptions and two pick-sixes on defense.
He played four seasons for Pitt from 2014-17, totaling 183 tackles, 136 solo, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, eight interceptions, 42 passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He also earned Third Team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2017, as he had a team-high 11 passes defended and three forced fumbles, second best in the ACC.
Maddox was one of three former Pitt players on the Eagles, along with quarterback Kenny Pickett and cornerback A.J. Woods, who was on the practice squad, that won the Super Bowl this past season.
He and Pickett both starred in the 2017 finale for the Panthers, as they upset No. 2 Miami at Heinz Field in the regular season finale. Pickett threw for almost 200 yards and a touchdown, while also running for two scores, while Maddox made two sacks in the fourth quarter, including the strip sack to win it.
Maddox will join one other former Pitt player on the Lions in safety Erick Hallett II (2018-22).
