Gone? Pitt Commit Lands LSU Offer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to see competition for their one of their top football recruits in the Class of 2025, with many programs pushing to secure his services.
Elijah Dotson, a four-star defensive back who committed to Pitt back in May, just received an offer from LSU and according to Greg Smith of Rivals, he is considering making a visit.
This offer is more significant than the ones he received from Vanderbilt and Iowa earlier in September, as his high school teammate, quarterback Bryce Underwood, is committed to LSU.
Underwood and Dotson play for Belleville High School in Belleville, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. On3 and 247Sports rank Underwood as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, while Rivals has him at No. 2 in the country.
Dotson also visited nearby Michigan two weekends ago for their home matchup vs. then ranked No. 4 Texas on Sept. 7, but spoke to Allen Trieu of 247Sports that he remains committed to Pitt.
He chose Pitt over Michigan,Michigan State and Penn State, who also made his final four schools. He also visited Pitt this past weekend for their win in the Backyard Brawl vs. rival West Virginia, along with a number of other fellow Class of 2025 commitments.
Dotson also made visits to Pitt back in March for a spring practice and for the spring game in 2023.
247Sports and ESPN have him as a four-star. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 3 recruit in Michigan and No. 23 at the safety position, while ESPN rated him the No. 20 athlete, No. 5 in his state and No. 31 in the midwest region.
On3 and Rivals rank him as a three-star. Rivals has him at No. 6 in Michigan and No. 52 at cornerback, while On3 has him No. 7 in the state and the No. 14 athlete, both for the Class of 2025, respectively.
A crucial component for Dotson committing to Pitt is his relationship with secondary coach Archie Collins. Collins, who recruits the Detroit area, made Dotson his first offer, which went a long way into his decision.
Dotson is an incredible athlete, starring at both wide receiver and as a defensive back. He made 43 catches, while also accruing 1,653 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns on offense, as well as making 66 tackles, three interceptions and breaking up 11 passes on defense as a junior in 2023.
If he stays committed to Pitt, he has a great chance to play as a freshman/early in his career at safety. Seniors Donovan McMillon and Phillip O'Brien Jr. will graduate after the 2024 season and then redshirt junior Javon McIntyre will do the same after the 2025 season.
