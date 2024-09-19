Pitt vs. West Virginia TV Ratings Released
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers made a late comeback to take down rival West Virginia at home last weekend, 38-34, in front of a sold out crowd at Acrisure Stadium and also on national television.
The game, which aired at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, which landed 1.15 million viewers, according to sportsmediawatch.com. This ranked No. 14 across all games and No. 5 at the time slot.
It was also No. 2 for any ACC team, behind Florida State losing to Memphis, 20-12, to drop to 0-3 on the season, which aired on ESPN at noon. It is also the highest watched Pitt game of the 2024 season, with 82 thousand tuning into the noon kickoff vs. Kent State at Acrisure Stadium on ESPNU, a 55-24 blowout, and 304 thousand viewers for the 28-27 comeback win over Cincinnati on the road on ESPN2 for a noon kickoff.
This is the lowest viewership for a Backyard Brawl since it restarted in 2022. It had 3.15 million viewers on ESPN in the 2022 season opener on a Thursday, capped off with the M.J. Devonshire pick-six, while the 2023 matchup at 7:30 p.m. on ABC saw 2.41 million viewers, as Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw three interceptions and completed just 8-of-20 passes in the 17-6 defeat.
Pitt found themselves down 34-24 to West Virginia with less than five minutes remaining and needed some major contributions to come back and win it.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein moved the ball down the field with his legs, but his 40-yard touchdown pass on 2nd and 30 to redshirt junior wide receiver Daejon Reynolds gave the Panthers a chance.
The Pitt defense, revigorated by the great offense, forced a quick three-and-out by the WVU offense and Holstein got another chance to either tie the game on a field goal or get the winning touchdown.
He combined using the ground and the air to take down the Mountaineers, with a quick seven-yard scramble, a 17-yard pass to senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew, a 23-yard pass to senior wide receiver Mumpfield, a 17-yard rush up the middle in the red zone and then a five-yard rush to the one-yard line after a pass interference on the Mountaineers.
Holstein would sit the next play, as his helmet came off. Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell took over and handed it off to redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. for the score to put Pitt up 38-34.
The Panthers would cap-off the win with redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis making an interception with time expired, sending the home fans into a frenzy.
Pitt will face FCS program Youngstown State at home on Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m., with ACC Network Extra/ESPN+ covering this matchup.
