Pitt Basketball Contacts Class of 2026 Recruits

‘26 Qayden Samuels’ progression this season was swift & significant.



The only ‘26 to make 1st Team All-WCAC matured into an increasingly versatile scorer w/ his 3-level skillset, sky-high FTr, & effortless 3P stroke.



Coaches, access his premium eval now:https://t.co/EOp4mEQggp pic.twitter.com/hIuZgz6Lzz