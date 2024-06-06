Pitt Competing With Two ACC Teams for 2025 Defender
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to recruit Pennsylvania with great intent, trying to land the best talent in the commonwealth.
They landed in the top three schools for Class of 2025 defensive lineman Bernard Blakey, who plays for Malvern Prep in Malvern, Pa. on the eastern side of Pennsylvania.
Pitt joins ACC foes Boston College and Duke in the final three schools, which were the first three schools to offer him.
Former Panthers defensive line coach Charlie Partridge offered Blakey back in December and he has that offer tweet pinned on his profile.
He will make an official visit to Pitt June 13-15 and will make his commitment on June 17, giving Pitt a great shot to secure his services.
Blakey cut his final list down from a number of schools who offered him, including MAC Schools in Akron and Kent State, other FBS schools in Air Force, Army, Temple and UConn, plus FCS schools in Bryant, Fordham Monmouth, New Hampshire and William & Mary.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Blakey excels at both defensive end, where he'll play in college, and tight end. He shows great awareness on the defensive line and makes great decisions consistently to make the right tackle and attack the correct space to blow up a play.
Pitt has six commits in the Class of 2025 so far, including quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, offensive lineman Shep Turk, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive back Elijah Dotson and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers.
