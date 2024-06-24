Pitt Lands in Top 5 for Texas 2025 ATH
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have put more effort to recruit Texas in recent months, as they look for the next great recruits out of the talent-heavy state.
Three-star Class of 2025 athlete Sentel Simpson, who plays for Panther Creek High School in Frisco, Texas, placed Pitt in his top five schools, alongside Texas schools in Sam Houston State, Texas State, UTEP and UTSA.
He cut down this list from other schools that offered him in Colorado State, Incarnate Word, Indiana, Lamar, Toledo and Tulsa.
Simpson plays at both running back and defensive back, excelling on both sides of the ball.
He played especially good on offense, rushing 128 times for 675 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and 13 touchdowns on the ground, while adding 10 catches for 149 yards. He also had 119 kick return yards for a total 943 all-purpose yards.
Panthers special teams/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski offered Simpson back in January. Simpson has not made a visit to Pitt yet, but they see him as a running back.
247Sports is the only site to rate him so far, doing so as a three-star, No. 106 wide reciever and No. 110 recruit in Texas in the Class of 2025, respectively.
Pitt has two players from Texas in redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell and redshirt sophomores in wide receiver Che Nwabuko and walk-on linebacker Drew Foster, who all hail from Austin. Yarnell played for Lake Travis High School, Nwabuko played for Manor High School and Foster played for Hyde Park Baptist High School.
The Panthers have 18 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to build for the future.
They landed five commitments this weekend, with four known announcements from three-stars in offensive lineman Torian Chester, athletes Emmanuel Taylor and Synkwan Smith, plus wide receiver Kha'leal Sterling. There is still one unknown commitment on a "Pat Signal."
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive backs Elijah Dotson and Shawn Lee Jr.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Lands Explosive 2025 ATH
- Pitt Duo Rise up ESPN's Top 100 Prospects
- Pitt Lands in Final Two for 2025 OL
- Pitt Volleyball RS Olivia Babcock Makes USA Team
- Pitt Lands 3-Star Speedy 2025 WR
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt