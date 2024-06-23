Pitt Lands in Final Two for 2025 OL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a wild month of June when it comes to recruiting, as they host players for official visits and land new commitments.
They have continued to build relationships with many recruits, including one who has a good chance of committing to Pitt.
Class of 2025 offensive lineman Denzil "DJ" Williams placed Pitt in his final two schools along with ACC foe Boston College, in a post on his Instagram.
Williams plays for Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y., about 30 miles upstate of downtown Manhattan in New York City.
Pitt offered Williams in early May, as his 15th offer, with offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau leading the way. Darveau visited him in the on May 17 and Williams went on his official visit to Pitt two weeks ago, June 6-8.
Williams also took a visit to Boston College this past weekend, and the two schools will fight to secure his commitment.
He picked Pitt and Boston College over ACC foes Duke and Syracuse, MAC schools Buffalo and Kent State, FCS schools Bryant, Fordham, Georgetown, Howard, Monmouth and Delaware, plus James Madison, UConn and UNLV.
247Sports, On3 and Rivals rank Williams as a three-star offensive lineman. 247Sports rates him as the No. 113 interior offensive lineman and the No. 14 recruit in New York, On3 ranks him as the No. 112 interior offensive lineman and No. 13 recruit in the state, while Rivals has him at No. 8 in New York.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Williams had a great junior season at offensive tackle, not allowing any sacks and earning All-New York Catholic High School Football League (CHSFL) First Team honors.
The Panthers have 17 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to build their program going forward.
Three commitments came from official visits this weekend in three-stars offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga., athlete Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va. and wide receiver Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, Fla.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive backs Elijah Dotson and Shawn Lee Jr.
With one more big weekend of official visits, expect more "Pat signals" from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, leading to more Class of 2025 commitments for the program.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Lands 3-Star Speedy 2025 WR
- Pitt Football Earns Commitment From 2025 OL
- Pitt Football Lands Three-Star 2025 ATH
- Pitt's Hinson Works Out for More NBA Teams
- Steelers DL Gives Encouragement to Former Pitt QB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt