Pitt Football Lands Explosive 2025 ATH
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had an excellent weekend of recruiting, as they landed another important commiment from Georgia.
Class of 2025 athlete Synkwan Smith announced his commitment to Pitt on Twitter, after he took his official visit this weekend.
Pitt only offered Smith back in May, with secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins leading the way in his recruitment.
Smith plays football at Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. about 30 miles north of Atlanta. He plays at both running back and wide receiver, excelling out of the backfield and sprinting through secondaries for long catches.
He rushed 20 times for 265 yards and made 31 catches for 398 yards. He also served as punt/kickoff returner, accruing 747 yards and a few scores. Overall, he had 17 touchdowns and 1,410 all-purpose yards as a junior in 2023.
His blistering speed, combined with his vision as a returner and in space allows him to make great plays all over the field. He also does a great job breaking off tackles, extending plays consistently for extra yardage.
Smith had one other official visit set up for Kansas last weekend, June 14-16, who also offered him around the same time Pitt did.
He had other offers from Kansas State, MAC schools in Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan, Independents in UConn and UMass, Sun Belt schools in Arkansas State, Georgia State and Marshall and FCS schools in Austin Peay, Bryant, Elon, Furman and Wofford.
247Sports ranks him as a three-star, No. 38 athlete and No. 56 in Georgia, while Rivals rates him as a three-star and a 5.7 rating.
The Panthers have 18 commitments in the Class of 2025 with the addition of Smith, who is the fourth recruit that made an official visit this weekend to commit to the program. Three-stars in athlete Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, Fla. and offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga. also committed off an official visit to the Panthers this weekend.
Smith and Chester both hail from Georgia, as Pitt looks to build a recruiting pipeline in the southern state.
Four-star defensive back commit Elijah Dotson visited this weekend as well, likely playing a role in Smith, Sterling, Chester and Taylor joining him in the Class of 2025.
There is one more "Pat Signal" that has not revealed themselves, so one more commitment is still yet to come.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Shawn Lee Jr.
