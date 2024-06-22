Pitt Lands 3-Star Speedy 2025 WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to have a great June when it comes to football recruiting hosting a number of great athletes and building relationships.
Kha'leal Sterling, a wide receiver out of Miami Central High School in Miami, Fla., announced his commitment to Pitt on Twitter, writing "1000% Committed!" #H2P. Sterling committed after going on his official visit this weekend, which he announced just earlier this week.
Sterling received his offer from Pitt on Christmas Eve this past December, with former wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood and offensive coordinator Kade Bell leading the way on the recruitment.
He placed Pitt in his top three schools back in March, alongside rival West Virginia and Arizona State. He cut the list down from other schools like Arkansas, Bowling Green, FIU, FAU, Indiana, Liberty, Oregon, SMU, Temple, Tulane, UAB.
Standing at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, Sterling is an incredibly quick wideout, who can work defensive backs on the outside or inside and make great receptions. He also has great hands and runs his routes to perfection. With the addition of his speed, Sterling has a great chance to succeed at the collegiate level.
247Sports ranks him as the No. 162 wide receiver and No. 128 recruit in Florida in the Class of 2025, respectively, while On3 rates him at No. 173 at his position and No. 133 in his state in his Class, respectively. Rivals ranks him as a three-star and gave him a 5.6 rating.
The Panthers have 17 commitments in the Class of 2025 with the addition of Sterling, who is the third recruit that made an official visit this weekend to commit to the program. Three-stars in athlete Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va. and offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga. also committed off an official visit to the Panthers this weekend.
Four-star defensive back commit Elijah Dotson visited this weekend as well, likely playing a role in Sterling, Chester and Taylor joining him in the Class of 2025.
Sterling is the fifth Pitt recruit out of Florida in his Class, along with tight end Max Hunt from Tampa, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner from Wildwood, wide receiver Tony Kinsler from Port Orange and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson, Hunt and Turner.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, athlete Bryce Yates and defensive back Shawn Lee Jr.
There is one more "Pat Signal" that hasn't revealed themselves, so one more player will commit to the Panthers.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Earns Commitment From 2025 OL
- Pitt Football Lands Three-Star 2025 ATH
- Pitt's Hinson Works Out for More NBA Teams
- Steelers DL Gives Encouragement to Former Pitt QB
- Pitt Volleyball Lands 2026 Commit Izzy Masten
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt