Pitt Football Misses Out on 2025 LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a great month of June when it comes to recruiting, landing a number of commitments, but they've also missed out on some recruits as well.
Linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin, who took an official visit to Pitt two weeks ago, June 6-8, chose to stay home and commit to ACC foe Miami, announcing his decision on Twitter.
Standing at 6-foot and 190 pounds, he plays for Miami Central High School in Miami, Fla.
Marcelin committed to Miami over Pitt and ACC foes Louisville and Stanford. He took an official visit to Louisville on June 14, last weekend, and then Stanford on June 20, this weekend. He also visited rival Penn State in April, ACC foe Florida State in March,
He chose Miami over a number of schools that offered him. This includes ACC schools Florida State, Louisville, SMU and Stanford, Big Ten schools Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State, Big 12 schools in UCF and West Virginia, SEC schools Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M, Conference USA schools in FIU, LIberty and Western Kentucky, plus USF, Western Michigan and Florida A&M.
Rivals ranks him as a four-star, a 5.8 rating, No. 15 at inside linebacker and No. 61 recruit in Florida. 247Sports and On3 both rate him as a three-star, with 247Sports putting him at No. 34 at linebacker and No. 45 in the state, while On3 has him at the No. 89 linebacker and No. 110 in Florida.
Pitt worked hard to secure his services, as they were the second team to offer him, but he chose to stay with the hometown team instead.
The Panthers have 18 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to build for the future.
They landed five commitments this weekend, with four known announcements from three-stars in offensive lineman Torian Chester, athletes Emmanuel Taylor and Synkwan Smith, plus wide receiver Kha'leal Sterling. There is still one unknown commitment on a "Pat Signal."
Linebackers coach Ryan Manalac recruited Taylor, so while the Panthers miss out on Marcelin, Taylor is still one linebacker they will have in this recruiting class.
Pitt has five commitments from Florida in the Class of 2025 in Sterling, who like Marcelin, plays for Miami Central, as well as tight end Max Hunt from Tampa, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner from Wildwood, wide receiver Tony Kinsler from Port Orange and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive backs Elijah Dotson and Shawn Lee Jr.
