Pitt's Jeff Capel Visits Four-Star 2025 Guard
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Jeff Capel and his coaching staff are on the recruiting trail during the offseason and chose to visit a four-star guard in the Class of 2025.
Capel and associate head coach Milan Brown attended the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Circuit this past weekend in Indianapolis, Ind. to go watch some of the best high school recruits in the country.
They particularly watched one team, New Heights Lightning NYC, which has two guards they have recruited heavily.
The one guard they looked at the most at this past weekend was Amari Evans, who they offered back in December and hosted for a visit.
Evans started out his high school career in Pittsburgh at Bishop Canevin, but would transfer to Our Savior Lutheran in Bronx, N.Y. He is now with Overtime Elite and playing in Atlanta, Ga.
247Sports ranks Evans as a four-star, No. 114 in the nation and the No. 14 shooting guard in the Class of 2025. On3 also rates him as a four-star, No. 71 in the country and the No. 15 shooting guard in the Class of 2025.
Evans scored 13 points in a win over Strive for Greatness and then scored 11 points, while grabbing two rebounds and dishing out three assists in a win over Team Final.
Five-star guard Meleek Thomas also plays for New Heights Lightning NYC and is another player Pitt is in for.
Thomas is one of the best recruits in the nation and just led Lincoln Park to WPIAL and PIAA titles for the second straight season, along with incoming Pitt freshman guard Brandin Cummings.
Pitt is currently competing with a number of schools for Thomas' services, including back-to-back National Champions UConn, Kansas State, Indiana, Kansas, Tennessee and Alabama, plus Kentucky and Arkansas.
