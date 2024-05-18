Pitt Lands Prized 4-Star 2025 DB Commit
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt secrued their most prized commitment in the Class of 2025 so far, as four-star defensive back Elijah Dotson announced his decision to join the program.
Dotson, who plays for Belleville High School, a suburb of Detroit, Mich., chose Pitt over hometown schools in Michigan and Michigan State, plus rival Penn State.
Pitt was Dotson's first offer, as secondary coach Archie Collins recruits the Detroit area heavily. He also recently wore Pitt gloves to a camp back in April, showing his love for the program.
Dotson has also made two visits to Pitt, which features the Spring Game in 2023 and for a spring practice back in March.
247Sports ratez Dotson as a four-star, while On3 and Rivals rank him as a three-star. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 7 recruit in Michigan and No. 45 at the safety position, Rivals has him at No. 10 in Michigan and No. 98 at wide receiver, while On3 has him No. 5 in the state and the No. 17 athlete, both for the Class of 2025, respectively.
With Collins recruiting Dotson, he will play at defensive back for the Panthers, most likely at safety. With starters in senior Donovan McMillon and Phillip O'Brien Jr. graduating, expect Dotson to get a chance to start as a true freshman in 2025.
Dotson is an incredible athlete, starring at both wide receiver and as a defensive back. He made 43 catches, while also accruing 1,653 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns on offense, as well as making 66 tackles, three interceptions and breaking up 11 passes on defense.
Dotson is the sixth commitment for the Panthers in the Class of 2025, including quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, offensive lineman Shep Turk, athlete Bryce Yates and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers.
Dotson still does not have a date for an official visit yet, but it's likely he'll announce one soon.
