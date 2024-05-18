Pitt 2025 LB Target Announces Commitment Date
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers will have a long summer full of recruiting, including one target who will pick his future school.
Linebacker Denim Cook announced that he will commit on July 1, picking between his top six schools of Pitt, ACC foes Louisville and Virginia, Big Ten schools in Indiana and Purdue, plus Toledo.
Cook plays for Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio. He made 116 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, one interception, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries as a junior in 2023. For his efforts, he earned First Team All-Conference and First Team All-Metro honors.
He made previous visits to Pitt in January 2023, for the Florida State game on November 4 and then the Spring Game back in April.
247Sports ranks him as a three-star, the No. 62 recruit in Ohio and No. 113 linebacker in the Class of 2025, respectively. Rivals rates him as a two-star.
Cook has an official visit to Pitt June 20-22 and will also make an official visit to Virginia June 7-9, with the two ACC schools battling for his services. These two schools will likely feature as his final two choices ahead of his ultimate decision in July.
Pitt currently has five commitments in the Class of 2025, including quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, offensive lineman Shep Turk, athlete Bryce Yates and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers.
Turk will join Cook on that official visit June 20-22, giving the Panthers a boost to secure Cook's services.
