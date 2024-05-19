Pitt Baseball Receives Schedule for ACC Tournament
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had a great ending to the season, leading to them securing the last spot of the ACC Baseball Tournament.
The tournament takes place this week, May 21-26 at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. Pool Play takes place May 21-24. The Semifinals take place on May 25 and then the Final is on May 26.
Pitt clinched the last seed in the ACC Tournament, No. 12, after they took two games each from No. 8 Florida State at home last weekend and Miami on the road this weekend. These are the first and only two ACC series that Pitt won, as they finished with a 10-20 conference record, with 40% of their wins coming in these last two weekends.
They managed to overtake Notre Dame, who Louisville swept this past weekend, and Boston College, who lost their last seven ACC games, to make their fourth straight ACC Tournament, after making it just once in the first six seasons in the conference, 2014-19.
Pitt lands into Pool A, with No. 1 North Carolina and No. 8 Wake Forest. Pitt will face Wake Forest on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. and then No. 1 North Carolina at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.
The Panthers must win both games to make it out of pool play, which would land them a spot in the Semifinals on Saturday.
They have done it before, defeating both No. 8 Georgia Tech and No. 1 UNC as the No. 12 seed in 2018 and both No. 7 Georgia Tech and No. 2 Louisville in 2022, to earn a spot in the Semifinals. Pitt would lose to No. 5 Louisville in 2018 and No. 10 NC State in 2022, missing a chance to make the Championship Game.
The Panthers suffered a sweep on the road to the then ranked No. 16 Tar Heels March 8-10 in the opening ACC series, but only had a run differential of -5. The Panthers did not play the Demon Deacons this season, but lost to them last season in the second game of pool play.
Pitt hasn't made the NCAA since 1995, when they won the Big East Tournament, and will need to play at their very best to win the ACC Tournametn this time around.
