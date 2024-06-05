Pitt Football Defensive Back Transfers to New Mexico
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers defensive back Jahvante Royal found his new home for next season, as New Mexico announced his addition to their program.
Royal spent four seasons with Pitt from 2020-23, mostly serving as a reserve defensive back and on special teams. He played in 24 games, with no starts, making five tackles (two solo) in his time with the program.
He had high praise coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as Rivals rated him a four-star, No. 17 at safety and No. 41 in Florida in the Class of 2020, respectively.
Royal transitioned to wide receiver following the end of the 2022 season, but made the switch back to defensive back ahead of 2023. He has two seasons left of eligibility, with the COVID-19 year.
He was the eighth scholarship player and 10th overall to depart from the Panthers following the end of spring practices.
Royal joined defensive ends in Dayon Hayes and Antonio Camon, linebacker Solomon DeShields and walk-on defensive back Dante Caputo on defense, as well as wide receiver Israel Polk, quarterback Christian Veilleux, tight end Cole Mitchell and offensive linemen in Dorien Ford and walk-on George French II on offense in the transfer portal.
Hayes and DeShields landed at Colorado and Texas A&M, respectively, while Polk and Veilleux ended up at Akron and Georgia State, respectively.
Pitt also brought in five new transfers in defensive backs Jaremiah Anglin Jr. from Kentucky and special teams ace Josh McCarty from Eastern Michigan, defenisve linemen in Chief Borders from Nebraska and Anthony Johnson from Mississippi State, as well as junior college punter Cade Dowd.
