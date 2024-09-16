Pitt WBB Hosts 2025 Guard Duo on Visit
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers women's basketball was busy hosting recruits on official visits this fall, including two Class of 2025 guards this weekend.
Nylah Wilson and Theresa Hagans both took their official visit to Pitt this weekend, according to a source. The two guards both play for the same AAU squad in Boo Williams 17U on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
Wilson played previously for Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Va., just south of Richmond. She led her team with 21.0 points, second with 4.0 assists and 3.6 steals and fourth with 5.3 rebounds per game. Her play led Thomas Dale to a 24-2 record and all the way to the VHSL State Final game.
She transferred to one of the best schools for sports in the country in IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. for her senior season, as she continues to prepare for her collegiate season.
ESPN HoopGurlz ranks Wilson No. 75 in the country and the No. 32 guard in the Class of 2025. She named a top 12 list back in late July to Talia Goodman of On3, consisting of Big 12 schools in Arizona, UCF and rival West Virginia, SEC schools in Florida and Ole Miss, as well as Memphis, St. John's, Penn State and Virginia schools in Old Dominion and VCU.
She took official visits to Penn State this weekend as well, plus Arizona last weekend, West Virginia in August and will take another one to Ole Miss on Sept. 21.
Wilson thrives when driving to the hoop and scoring off layups and through contact. She also shoots well from anywhere on the floor, including behind the arc and will play all 40 minutes if needed, possessing great stamina and a high motor.
Hagans transferred to Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va., right next to Washington, D.C prior to her junior year. She averaged 10.7 points, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season.
She has taken an unofficial visit to James Madison in late April, Howard in early July and West Virginia this past weekend.
Hagans has great ball handling skills and combines that with her speed to blow past defenders and score at the rim. Her confidence shows in her long-range shooting, as well as her tight passes to teammates for good scoring opportunities.
Pitt women's basketball has one commitment in the Class of 2025 in wing Macie Arzner from McMinniville High School in McMinniville, Ore.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- ACC Fines Pitt HC For Postgame Comments
- Pitt Receives Votes in Coaches/AP Polls
- Eli Holstein Leads Pitt with Maturity, Confidence
- Pitt Football: The Art of the Comeback
- Pitt HC Calls Out Refs After Win
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt