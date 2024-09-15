ACC Fines Pitt HC For Postgame Comments
PITTSBURGH -- The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced in a press release that they issued an insitutional fine and public reprimand for comments that Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi made following the Backyard Brawl win over West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium.
The fine is $5,000 and the funds will go into the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship account, which the ACC awards to a select group of graduate student-athletes every year.
Narduzzi gave comments to ESPN reporter Dawn Davenport, who interviewed him following the 38-34 comeback victory for the Panthers over the Mountaineers.
He had an issue with a late hit out of bounds call on sixth year linebacker Brandon George against West Virginia senior quarterback Garrett Greene, that helped set up a field goal early in the fourth quarter for a 27-24 lead.
Narduzzi also had an issue with a no call on the Mountaineers next possesion when Greene threw a pass to redshirt senior wide receiver Justin Robinson for a touchdown.
Replay shows that Robinson had his hand in the face mask of Panthers redshirt sophomore defensive back Ryland Gandy, which is offensive pass inteference, but the referees did not call it.
“I think our DBs, did a heck of a job, period,” Narduzzi said to Davenport after the game. “I mean, some of the calls we got, late hit out of bounds. They catch a ball with the hands to the face [of the Pitt defensive back] and I’ve never seen anything like it, you know, wow! We beat West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl and we beat the officials too in one game.”
Narduzzi also fielded a question on his comments from local media post game, confirming that his team got two big victories against a rival and officials from the Big 12, the conference West Virginia was in.
"I'm not going to get into it, Big 12 officials, but I thought there were some calls that I can't wait to watch the videotape," Narduzzi said. But after the game, it's over with. But we had two large victories today.
The ACC's statement said that the comments he gave on ESPN violated the ACC Sportsmanship Policy, whereby they prohibit coaches in their conference from making issue wth referees/officials, which they deem to denigrate the standing of their calls/ability to make decisions in difficult situations.
"Narduzzi’s postgame comments, aired on ESPN regarding the officiating crew, were in direct violation of the ACC Sportsmanship Policy that states: “Public criticism of officials or public comments evaluating the officiating of particular contests is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics. Individuals associated with the athletics program are prohibited, therefore, from commenting while acting in an official capacity on officiating other than directly to the Conference office,” the statement read.
The ACC ended their statement saying that this matter is closed and they won't address it any further.
