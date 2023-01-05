Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

10:00 AM

Imhotep High School's Kenny Woseley is the No. 17 corner in the 2024 class and No. 7 player in Pennsylvania and he's announcing his top five schools soon. The Panthers have started off hot on the 2024 recruiting trail and will seek to keep the momentum going by landing Woseley.

Pitt was among the schools he included in his top 12 this past summer, alongside Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Penn State, Maryland, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, Rutgers and Michigan State.

