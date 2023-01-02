Skip to main content

Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Makes Top Eight for Three-Star CB Milton Ferguson

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard. 

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

4:00 PM

Pitt is among the finalists for three-star 2024 cornerback Milton Ferguson, the No. 23 player in Virginia, according to Rivals. Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Virginia Tech, James Madison, Liberty and Miami are the other seven members of Ferguson's top-eight. 

7:00 AM

The Panthers are an early contender for four-star 2024 defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson, a 6'4.5, 300-pound prospect from Jones High School in Florida. He's rated the No. 20 defensive lineman prospect in his class. 

Pitt was among Robinson's top-15 alongside Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, USC, Auburn, Florida State, Colorado, Miami, Tennessee, Texas, Central Florida, and Michigan State.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

