Purdue Women's Basketball 2024-25 Big Ten Home, Road Opponents Announced
The Big Ten has revealed the home and road opponents for the 2024-25 women's basketball season. It comes as no surprise that Purdue's lone home-and-away conference game on the schedule is against in-state rival Indiana.
Purdue is coming off a 15-19 campaign in the 2023-24 season, which included a 5-13 mark in conference play. It was a step back for the Boilermakers after finishing the 2022-23 campaign with a 19-11 mark and reaching the NCAA Tournament.
Will the schedule help Purdue at all next season?
The Boilermakers are entering Year 4 under coach Katie Geralds. Purdue is 51-45 in the past three seasons.
With four new teams coming into the conference — Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington — Purdue will play eight opponents in home-only matchups and eight conference opponents in road-only contests. Each team will have one home-and-road opponent next season, keeping the schedule at 18 conference games.
The Big Ten did not release game dates for the 2024-25 season yet. Those will be released at a later date. Here's a look at Purdue's opponents for next season:
Home Opponents
Maryland Terrapins
Michigan Wolverines
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Northwestern Wildcats
Wisconsin Badgers
UCLA Bruins
USC Trojans
Road Opponents
Illinois Fighting Illini
Iowa Hawkeyes
Michigan State Spartans
Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Washington Huskies
Oregon Ducks
Home-and-road opponent
Indiana Hoosiers
