3 Observations From Purdue's 2025-26 Big Ten Basketball Schedule
The complete 2025-26 schedule is set for Purdue. On Thursday, the Big Ten released the conference schedule for every team in the league, a sign that the college basketball season is just around the corner.
Here are three observations about the Boilermakers' schedule now that the slate has been completed.
December is going to be tough
We already knew December would be difficult because of the non-conference slate. So, do the pair of Big Ten games really add that much of a challenge? Purdue's first league game will be on Dec. 2 against Rutgers in Piscataway.
The Boilermakers have won five straight games against the Scarlet Knights, but have had some struggles at Jersey Mike's Arena — formerly The RAC — in the past. With the style Rutgers likes to play, Purdue could find itself in a Big Ten dogfight early in the year.
Purdue's schedule in December now looks like this: at Rutgers (Dec. 2), vs. Iowa State (Dec. 6), vs. Minnesota (Dec. 10), vs. Marquette (Dec. 13), vs. Auburn (Dec. 20 in the Indy Classic), and vs. Kent State (Dec. 29).
A defining stretch starting in mid-January?
Arguably, the most challenging stretch of the schedule runs from Jan. 17 through Feb. 1. Purdue will start that stretch with a West Coast road trip to play USC and UCLA. Then, the Boilers will make a brief stop back in West Lafayette for a matchup with Illinois before heading back on the road for two more games, playing Indiana and Maryland.
That's four road games in a five-game window with a lot of travel involved. If the Boilermakers can win at least four of those five games, they're going to be in the catbird seat of the Big Ten. Even if they can win three of those games, they'll be in good shape.
An intriguing homestand near the end of the year
Near the end of the season, the Boilermakers have a really intriguing three-game homestand. Purdue hosts Michigan on Feb. 17, Indiana on Feb. 20, and Michigan State on Feb. 26.
All three of those teams could be in contention at the top of the Big Ten standings at that stage in the season. There should be plenty at stake, and the Boilermakers may have an opportunity to put a stranglehold on a conference title with a sweep at Mackey Arena.
It's an interesting stretch before Purdue's final three games, playing Ohio State and Northwestern on the road and hosting Wisconsin in the regular-season finale on March 7.
Purdue basketball 2025-26 schedule
- Friday, Oct. 24: at Kentucky (Exhibition)
- Wednesday, Oct. 29: vs. UIndy (Exhibition)
- Tuesday, Nov. 4: vs. Evansville
- Friday, Nov. 7: vs. Oakland
- Thursday, Nov. 13: at Alabama
- Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Akron
- Thursday, Nov. 20: vs. Memphis (Baha Mar Challenge in the Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 21: vs. Texas Tech/Wake Forest (Baha Mar Challenge in the Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 28: vs. Eastern Illinois
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: at Rutgers
- Saturday, Dec. 6: vs. Iowa State
- Wednesday, Dec. 10: vs. Minnesota
- Saturday, Dec. 13: vs. Marquette
- Saturday, Dec. 20: vs. Auburn (Indy Classic)
- Monday, Dec. 29: vs. Kent State
- Saturday, Jan. 3: at Wisconsin
- Wednesday, Jan. 7: vs. Washington
- Saturday, Jan. 10: vs. Penn State
- Wednesday, Jan. 14: vs. Iowa
- Saturday, Jan. 17: at USC
- Tuesday, Jan. 20: at UCLA
- Saturday, Jan. 24: vs. Illinois
- Tuesday, Jan. 27: at Indiana
- Sunday, Feb. 1: at Maryland
- Saturday, Feb. 7: vs. Oregon
- Tuesday, Feb. 10: at Nebraska
- Saturday, Feb. 14: at Iowa
- Tuesday, Feb. 17: vs. Michigan
- Friday, Feb. 20: vs. Indiana
- Thursday, Feb. 26: vs. Michigan State
- Sunday, March 1: at Ohio State
- Wednesday, March 4: at Northwestern
- Saturday, March 7: vs. Wisconsin
