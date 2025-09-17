Former Purdue Rival Says Mackey Arena 'Loudest Arena I've Played In'
It's widely understood that Mackey Arena is among the loudest, most hostile environments in college basketball. Still, Purdue fans take pride in hearing those compliments, especially when they come from former opponents.
Tuesday, former Purdue rival Coleman Hawkins paid Mackey Arena the ultimate compliment with a post on social media. The former Illinois and Kansas State standout referred to Purdue's home venue as the "loudest arena I've played in."
Hawkins, who played at Illinois from 2020-24, did make a qualifying statement, saying his list doesn't count State Farm Center (Illinois) or Bramlage Coliseum (Kansas State), his two home arenas.
The list included Purdue's Mackey Arena at No. 1, Fiserv Forum (Marquette) at No. 2, and Indiana's Assembly Hall at No. 3. If you'll notice in the social media post below, Hawkins included a not-so-subtle joke when writing out Assembly Hall — something else Boilermaker fans can appreciate.
Hawkins' top five list is rounded out with Maryland's Xfinity Center at No. 4 and Tennessee's Thompson-Boling Arena at No. 5. That's a solid list.
While he played at Illinois, Hawkins embraced the role of the villain, especially when playing in some of these major road venues. Purdue fans may not have liked him when he was wearing the orange-and-blue uniform at Illinois, but they will certainly appreciate his honesty here.
Taking a jab at Indiana in the process will help his cause, as well.
Not Hawkins' first compliment of Purdue
Hawkins' social media post on Tuesday isn't the first time he's paid a major compliment to the Purdue program. Before the 2024-25 season, he had nothing but high praise for guard Braden Smith.
While at Illinois, Hawkins had the pleasure, or misfortune, of playing against Smith three times, going 0-3 in those games. So, he had a first-hand experience against one of the top point guards in college basketball.
When Hawkins transferred to Kansas State, he raved about Smith's play in an interview with Sleepers Media.
"I think Braden Smith is elite. I think he's probably one of the best returning players in the country," Hawkins said. "I don't think he's a (Zach) Edey merchant. I mean, the guy shot the crap out of the ball. He's made big shots with the game on the line. He doesn't get sped up, usually. He's great in ball screens. He has great speed, composure.
"I think he's a really good player. I think he can elevate everyone on his team. I don't think it has to be just Zach Edey. But I think he's a really good player, for sure. One of the top-five returning players in the country, in my opinion."
