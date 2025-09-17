4-Star Forward Quinn Costello Commits to Michigan — How it Impacts Purdue
Quinn Costello, a rising star in the 2026 recruiting class and a Purdue target, will only be playing basketball in Mackey Arena as an opponent. The 6-foot-10 forward committed to Michigan on Tuesday, providing a nice boost for Dusty May and the Wolverines.
Costello is a player who exploded on recruiting boards over the summer. He showed off tremendous range and has a knack for scoring. His play was similar to that of former Boilermaker star Robbie Hummel, though he had a little more size than the Purdue great.
Per 247Sports, Costello ranked as the No. 38 overall prospect in the 2026 class. He's certainly a strong addition to Michigan's class.
Costello took a visit to Purdue's campus in August, but it wasn't enough to sway him to West Lafayette. So, what does his commitment to Michigan mean for coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers?
Purdue still has options
When watching him play, Costello could've filled the role of a stretch four on Purdue's 2026-27 roster and beyond. Although he is 6-foot-10, he doesn't showcase much of a post game. So, you could argue that the Boilermakers could fit that need with a smaller forward, if necessary.
The Boilermakers just offered four-star prospect Ralph Scott last week, a 6-foot-7 wing who ranks as the No. 35 prospect in the class. He's scheduled to take an official visit to Purdue on Wednesday, Sept. 17.
Scott possesses a similar game to Costello, although he's a bit undersized at the four spot. But if the goal is to add athleticism and scoring ability to the roster, Scott could certainly fill that role.
The Boilermakers are also still in the mix for five-star power forward Cameron Williams, the fifth-ranked prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. He can do everything on the court and would give Purdue a more traditional look at the four spot, though his game shouldn't be limited to that role.
For what it's worth, Williams canceled a visit to North Carolina while on his official visit to Purdue last weekend. He still has other visits on the docket, but that decision was noteworthy.
There are a couple of other small forwards Purdue has offered who could be in the mix to commit. That group includes names like Colben Landrew, Maximo Adams, and Bo Ogden.
Purdue has two commitments in 2026 class
Purdue currently has two players committed to the 2026 class. Luke Ertel, a 6-foot-1 guard and an Indiana native, announced his commitment to the program in August 2024 and hasn't wavered. He's an elite point guard who has risen in the recruiting rankings.
Ertel ranks as the No. 42 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports.
Four-star shooting guard Jacob Webber was the second player to commit to Purdue's 2026 class, making the announcement shortly after his visit in September. He's a talented shooter and could fill a void left by current Boilermaker Fletcher Loyer following the 2025-26 season.
Webber is listed as the No. 54 player in the cycle.
Purdue's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks fifth nationally and first in the Big Ten.
