A Look at the Big Ten Standings Entering the Final Week of the 2024-25 Regular Season
It's hard to believe, isn't it? It seems like just yesterday the college basketball season tipped off, yet here we are, sitting in the first week of March and prepared to begin the final week of the regular season. Time flies when you're having fun.
There's a lot of intrigue remaining as we head into the last week of Big Ten play. Michigan State sits atop the conference standings, but Michigan remains within striking distance of the Spartans. The two teams will play on Sunday with a potential conference title hanging in the balance.
Additionally, Maryland, Wisconsin, Purdue and UCLA are all still vying for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. That would secure a double-bye, a huge advantage when the event rolls around next week.
At the bottom of the standings, there's still a race for a top-15 spot to ensure a spot in the Big Ten Tournament. Rutgers, Nebraska, Northwestern and Minnesota are all 7-11 and USC and Iowa are both 6-12, creating a logjam for spots Nos. 11-16.
So, the season may be winding down, but there's still a lot at stake. Here's a look at the Big Ten standings as we hit the final week of the season.
Big Ten men's basketball standings (March 3)
1. Michigan State Spartans (15-3)
2. Michigan Wolverines (14-4)
T-3. Maryland Terrapins (12-6)
T-3. Wisconsin Badgers (12-6)
T-3. Purdue Boilermakers (12-6)
6. UCLA Bruins (11-7)
7. Illinois Fighting Illini (11-8)
8. Oregon Ducks (10-8)
9. Indiana Hoosiers (9-9)
10. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-10)
T-11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-11)
T-11. Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-11)
T-11. Northwestern Wildcats (7-11)
T-11. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11)
T-15. USC Trojans (6-12)
T-15. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-12)
17. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-14)
18. Washington Huskies (4-14)
