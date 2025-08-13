Antione West Jr. Explains Why Purdue Was His 'Dream School'
Antione West Jr. may be from Ohio, but his dream was to play college basketball at Purdue. This summer, he joined the program in West Lafayette and has already turned some heads through practices and scrimmages.
This week, the Purdue men's basketball program shared a video of West, who talked about his passion to play for the Boilermakers. He referred to Purdue as his "dream school," saying it felt like the perfect place to continue his career.
"It was the first school that I watched on ESPN. It was my dream school," West said in the video. "I grew up watching Purdue basketball. Everything about it — the coaching staff, when I actually came here and saw how the fans were, it just felt perfect."
West had the opportunity to see the fan support on Saturday, Aug. 2, when Purdue hosted its Alumni Game at Mackey Arena. He's already excited for the first opportunity to play in the raucous environment when the season begins.
"I think it will be electric, for sure. It'll be a full-circle moment, just being my dream school and something I'm really looking forward to," West said.
As a high school prospect, West received offers from 12 other programs. He committed to Purdue over Nebraska, Creighton, Ohio State, Dayton, Xavier, Arizona State, and others.
What separated the Boilermakers from the other programs?
"It feels like a family. I feel like at most places it feels more like a business — everyone gets caught up in the business aspect," West said. "But I feel like everybody here — not just the coaching staff, but the players and the people —it feels more family-oriented."
Antione West Jr. describes playing style
In Matt Painter's two decades on the sideline in West Lafayette, Purdue has produced some extremely talented players. A few names have stuck out to West over the years, both of which have played on more recent Boilermaker teams.
"A few players stood out to me like Jaden Ivey and Carsen Edwards, but I don't know, it was just the feeling that I got watching them play," West said. "Carsen's ability to make shots and create shots for himself, Jaden Ivey's explosiveness. I definitely aspire to create some of the things that he does offensively."
Both Edwards and Ivey turned out to be NBA Draft picks following their careers at Purdue. Edwards was selected No. 33 overall in 2019, and Ivey was picked No. 5 overall in 2022.
West admires what both of those guys could do offensively, but that's not all he's hoping to bring to Purdue. He takes a lot of pride in playing defense, and believes he can provide a new level of intensity for Painter and the Boilermakers.
"I'm definitely more of an intense, aggressive player. I like to create shots for myself, I like to create for others," West said. "I love playing defense, something I take pride in. I'm just an intense player."
