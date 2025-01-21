Availability Report Released for No. 11 Purdue vs. Ohio State
Devin Royal, Ohio State's second-leading scorer this season, will return to the court for Tuesday night's game against No. 11 Purdue. The sophomore forward missed Friday's game against Indiana due to a wrist issue. The Buckeyes lost a 77-76 overtime game to the Hoosiers.
Royal's return is big news for the Buckeyes, as the 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 53.5% from the floor. He has scored in double figures in 12 of the 17 games he's played in so far this season.
Meechie Johnson Jr. remains listed as out for the Buckeyes, as he continues to deal with a "personal situation," according to Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch. He has appeared in 10 games this season, averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
Ohio State will also be without Kalen Etzler and Austin Parks for Tuesday night's showdown against the Boilermakers. The two have played sparingly for the Buckeyes this season.
Purdue returns to Mackey Arena after a West Coast trip which resulted in two wins over Washington (69-58) and Oregon (65-58). The Boilermakers are looking to improve on their seven-game win streak on Wednesday night.
Ohio State, on the other hand, has dropped each of its last three games. The Buckeyes have fallen to Oregon, Wisconsin and Indiana by a combined five points.
Tipoff between Ohio State and Purdue is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock. The Boilers lead the all-time series against the Buckeyes 94-93.
