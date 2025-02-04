Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings (Vol. 13): Race at the Top Heating Up
From top to bottom, things are really beginning to heat up in the Big Ten. With Michigan State's loss to USC last week, Purdue and Michigan are now within striking distance of the Spartans for the top spot in the league standings — creating plenty of intrigue entering the final month of the season.
Coming into this week, Purdue is just a half-game back and Michigan sits one game behind Michigan State. The Spartans still have a home-and-home against the Wolverines and they'll also host the Boilermakers later this month.
There's also a logjam for the No. 4 seed, with Maryland, UCLA and Wisconsin all at 7-4. Illinois is just a half-game out at 7-5. Remember, the top four seeds get a double-bye come Big Ten Tournament time.
Finally, there's currently a four-team race for that 15th spot in the standings between Penn State, Northwestern, Minnesota and Washington. With the league expanding to 18 teams, only the top-15 earn a spot in the league tournament at the end of the season.
But enough about standings, let's jump into this week's Big Ten power rankings.
1. Michigan State Spartans
- Records: 18-3 overall, 9-1 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 17; NET: No. 20
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 1 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated Minnesota 73-51; Lost to USC 70-64.
- This week: at UCLA on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. Oregon on Saturday at noon ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: Undefeated no more. Michigan State suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season last week, falling to USC. Right now, the Spartans are still in the top spot of the power rankings, but both Purdue and Michigan are lurking close behind. It will be interesting to see how Tom Izzo's team responds to its first conference defeat, especially with another game on the West Coast against UCLA on Tuesday night.
2. Purdue Boilermakers
- Records: 17-5 overall, 9-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 8; NET: No. 10
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 2 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated Indiana 81-76.
- This week: at Iowa on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. USC on Friday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Purdue got a major scare from rival Indiana on Friday, but was able to squeak out a win thanks to big plays late in the game from Trey Kaufman-Renn and Gicarri Harris. The Boilermakers closed out January with an 8-1 record and have closed the gap on Michigan State in the Big Ten title race.
3. Michigan Wolverines
- Records: 16-5 overall, 8-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 20; NET: No. 17
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 3 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated Penn State 76-72; Defeated Rutgers 66-63.
- This week: vs. Oregon on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Indiana on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: Having the ability to win close games with regularity is a strong skill to have in college basketball. Michigan pulled out a pair of tight games against Penn State and Rutgers last week to stay within striking distance of Michigan State and Purdue in the conference race. Tre Donaldson played particularly well in the win over the Nittany Lions, finishing that contest with 21 points, seven assists and three rebounds.
4. Maryland Terrapins
- Records: 17-5 overall, 7-4 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 18; NET: No. 15
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 6 (up 2 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Wisconsin 76-68.
- This week: at Ohio State on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Rutgers on Sunday at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Although it got off to a bumpy start, this was the Maryland team we all expected to see from the start of the season. The Terrapins have now won four straight games, which includes victories over Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. They've proven they can win on the road and have a legitimate chance to earn a top-four seed when the Big Ten Tournament rolls around in March.
5. Wisconsin Badgers
- Records: 17-5 overall, 7-4 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 14; NET: No. 16
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 5 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to Maryland 76-68; Defeated Northwestern75-69.
- This week: vs. Indiana on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); at Iowa on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET (TV: NBC).
- The skinny: John Tonje was a one-man wrecking crew last week, accounting for 50 total points in Wisconsin's last two games. Unfortunately for the Badgers, they ran into a Maryland team last week that's playing at an extremely high level. Wisconsin responded nicely with a win over Northwestern. Two important games are on the schedule this week, hosting Indiana before making a trip to play rival Iowa, a team the Badgers crushed earlier this season.
6. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Records: 15-7 overall, 7-5 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 13; NET: No. 12
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 4 (down 2 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Nebraska 8-74 (OT); Defeated Ohio State 87-79.
- This week: at Rutgers on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Minnesota on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: The 3-point shot wasn't falling for Illinois last week, making just 14-of-62 shots (22.6%) from distance. That proved costly in a road loss to Nebraska, falling to the Huskers in overtime. Somehow, the Fighting Illini were able to overcome another poor shooting night against Ohio State later in the week. A lot of credit goes to Will Riley, who gave Illinois 24 points off the bench.
7. UCLA Bruins
- Records: 16-6 overall, 7-4 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 28; NET: No. 28
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 7 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated USC 82-76; Defeated Oregon 78-52.
- This week: vs. Michigan State on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. Penn State on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Remember when Mick Cronin seemed to throw his entire team under the bus? Well, it seemed like that message got across. UCLA has now won five straight games and is starting to look like a Bruins team that could be in the top four of the Big Ten standings by season's end. UCLA faces a major test on Tuesday night, hosting Michigan State.
8. USC Trojans
- Records: 13-8 overall, 5-5 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 59; NET: No. 68
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 9 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to UCLA 82-76; Defeated Michigan State 70-64.
- This week: at Northwestern on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Purdue on Friday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: A hot start in Saturday's game against Michigan State helped propel Eric Musselman's teams to one of its biggest victories of the season. The Trojans had to rely heavily on Desmond Claud, Wesley Yates III and Chibuzo Agbo, combining for 48 of USC's 70 points. Maybe USC isn't one of the top teams in the Big Ten, but it's a scrappy team that is capable of beating anyone in the league on any given night.
9. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Records: 14-8 overall, 4-7 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 44; NET: No. 50
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 17 (up 8 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Illinois 80-74 (OT); Defeated Oregon 77-71.
- This week: at Washington on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Ohio State on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: What's the best way to snap a six-game losing streak? How about by beating a pair of ranked opponents in back-to-back games? After an abysmal month, the Huskers registered wins over Illinois and Oregon, getting back into the NCAA Tournament discussion. Nebraska still has some work to do, but last week's performances should provide some hope for this team moving forward.
10. Oregon Ducks
- Records: 16-6 overall, 5-6 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 38; NET: No. 37
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 8 (down s spots)
- Last week: Lost to UCLA 78-52; Lost to Nebraska 77-71.
- This week: at Michigan on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Michigan State at noon ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: Right now, Oregon just isn't a very good basketball team. The Ducks have lost three straight games and really don't have a signature win in conference play. Dana Altman's squad started the year off strong, posting wins over Texas A&M and Alabama, but it hasn't done much since then. There's still a lot of time to get find a rhythm, but the Ducks have looked uninspired in recent weeks.
11. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Records: 13-8 overall, 4-6 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 66; NET: No. 63
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 11 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to Ohio State 82-65.
- This week: vs. Purdue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. Wisconsin on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET (TV: NBC).
- The skinny: As if suffering a blowout loss wasn't bad enough, salt was rubbed into the wound with the news that leading scorer and rebounder Owen Freeman will miss the remainder of the season with a hand injury. The Hawkeyes are going to need someone to step up in his absence, otherwise this season could really start steering off the tracks.
12. Indiana Hoosiers
- Records: 14-8 overall, 5-6 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 54; NET: No. 65
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 11 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to Purdue 81-76.
- This week: at Wisconsin on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. Michigan on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: Indiana really needed a resumé-boosting win and came damn close to getting one over Purdue on Friday. But more late-game issues cost the Hoosiers a chance to pull out a huge road win at Mackey Arena. Indiana gets two more opportunities this week, traveling to Wisconsin and hosting Michigan. If the Hoosiers can't get at least one of those, they're hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid will likely be burst.
13. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Records: 13-9 overall, 5-6 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 26; NET: No. 26
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 13 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated Iowa 82-65; Defeated Penn State 83-64; Lost to Illinois 87-79.
- This week: vs. Maryland on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); at Nebraska on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: It was a busy week for the Buckeyes, going 2-1 and having a chance to finish 3-0. Ohio State were dominant on the glass in their two wins, outrebounding the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions by 30. That's been a big key for success for Jake Diebler's team this year. The Buckeyes have also gotten a lot of production from their starting rotation, but the bench continues to be an issue.
14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Records: 11-11 overall, 4-7 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 71; NET: No. 75
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 16 (up 2 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Northwestern 79-72; Lost to Michigan 66-63.
- This week: vs. Illinois on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Maryland on Sunday at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: There's really just no rhythm for Rutgers this season. The Scarlet Knights had to play a few games without Ace Bailey earlier this season and Dylan Harper has been in and out of the lineup over the last several weeks. Rutgers has plenty of talent on the roster, but there's just no consistency on this team.
15. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Records: 13-9 overall, 3-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 52; NET: No. 54
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 12 (down 3 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Michigan 76-72; Lost to Ohio State 83-64.
- This week: vs. Minnesota on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at UCLA on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: The close losses seem to be weighing on Penn State. The Nittany Lions suffered another heartbreaker, falling 76-72 to Michigan. They didn't have much of a chance against Ohio State, losing by 19. Penn State has now dropped three straight games and finds itself in a battle for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament. It's been a disappointing stretch for a team that began Big Ten play with so much promise.
16. Northwestern Wildcats
- Records: 12-10 overall, 3-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 53; NET: No. 57
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 14 (down 2 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Rutgers 79-72; Lost to Wisconsin 75-69.
- This week: vs. USC on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Washington on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: A rough week got even worse for Chris Collins. In addition to losing two games, the coach announced that star senior Brooks Barnhizer will miss the remainder of the season. He was averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game. It's a massive blow for the Wildcats and a sad end to an impressive career for Barnhizer.
17. Washington Huskies
- Records: 11-10 overall, 2-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 92; NET: No. 94
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 18 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Minnesota 71-68.
- This week: vs. Nebraska on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Northwestern on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Well, it took some time but Washington finally got back in the win column. The Huskies picked up their first win in a month, defeating Minnesota on the road. Can that victory spark some momentum for Washington with a favorable schedule ahead? The Huskies' next six games come against Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and Iowa — none of which have a winning record in Big Ten play.
18. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Records: 11-11 overall, 3-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 96; NET: No. 101
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 15 (down 3 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Michigan State 73-51; Lost to Washington 71-68.
- This week: at Penn State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Illinois on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: After a three-game winning streak, you wondered if Minnesota found a spark of something. But it all evaporated last week, suffering a blowout loss to Michigan State and a heartbreaker to Washington. As the Gophers battle for a top-15 spot in the league standings, this week's game against Penn State is an important one.
