Big Ten Basketball Standings (Feb. 24): League Title Looks Like 2-Team Race
There appears to be a two-team race for the 2025 Big Ten regular season title. With just two weeks of basketball left until conference tournament action, Michigan State and Michigan have created separation from the rest of the league.
Michigan State has taken over the top spot in the league after posting a 75-62 victory over Michigan on Friday. The two teams will meet one more time on Sunday, March 9, the final day of the regular season.
Wisconsin and Maryland are both still in the hunt, but remain two games back in the standings. Both teams would need a lot of help to win a Big Ten title at this points. After four straight losses, Purdue has also essentially played its way out of a third straight league crown.
At the bottom of the Big Ten, there's still a race for a spot in the top-15 between Minnesota, USC, Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State. The teams that finish in the last three spots (16-18) will not participate in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament.
There's a lot at stake during this final stretch. Here's how the standings look as of now.
Big Ten standings (Feb. 24)
1. Michigan State Spartans (13-3)
2. Michigan Wolverines (12-3)
T-3. Maryland Terrapins (11-5)
T-3. Wisconsin Badgers (11-5)
T-5. UCLA Bruins (11-6)
T-5. Purdue Boilermakers (11-6)
T-7. Illinois Fighting Illini (9-8)
T-7. Oregon Ducks (9-8)
T-9. Nebraska Cornhusker (7-9)
T-9. Indiana Hoosiers (7-9)
T-11. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-10)
T-11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-10)
T-13. Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-10)
T-13. USC Trojans (6-10)
T-13. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-10)
16. Northwestern Wildcats (5-11)
17. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-12)
18. Washington Huskies (4-12)
