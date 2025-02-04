March Madness: 10 Big Ten Teams Included in Mike DeCourcy's Latest Bracket Forecast
The calendar has turned to February which means conference races are heating up. It also means that teams are trying to boost their resumés for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which is just over one month away.
FOX college basketball analyst Mike DeCourcy recently released his first Bracket Forecast of February, and his latest edition includes 10 teams from the Big Ten. Just a week ago, the conference had nine teams in the picture, per DeCourcy's projections.
The new addition this week was Nebraska, which upset both Illinois and Oregon, snapping a six-game losing streak. The Huskers are clearly on the bubble, but DeCourcy has Fred Hoiberg's team penciled in as a No. 11 seed as it stands now.
Where are the other nine Big Ten teams? Here are the projections for every team in the Big Ten. You can also see DeCourcy's complete bracket here.
West (San Francisco)
- No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Georgia/No. 11 Wake Forest
- No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Ohio State
East (Newark)
- No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Yale
- No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Nebraska
- No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 San Diego State
South (Atlanta)
- No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast
- No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Samford
- No. 7 Maryland vs. No. 10 Texas
Midwest (Indianapolis)
- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Bryant
- No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Drake
Related Big Ten stories
BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: A three-team race for the top spot in the Big Ten between Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan is heating up. So, too, is a battle for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. CLICK HERE
IOWA'S FREEMAN OUT FOR SEASON: Iowa star sophomore Owen Freeman will miss the remainder of the season with a hand injury. Purdue travels to Iowa City to play the Hawkeyes on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
NORTHWESTERN'S BARNHIZER OUT FOR SEASON: Northwestern coach Chris Collins revealed that star Brooks Barnhizer will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season. He was averaging 17.1 points per game. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN STANDINGS: The race between Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan for the top spot in the Big Ten standings is really heating up as the calendar turns to February. CLICK HERE