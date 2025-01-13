Purdue Basketball Makes Program History During Big Ten Winning Streak
Since the return of Big Ten play earlier this month, Purdue has looked like one of the top teams in the conference. The Boilermakers have made program history over their last four games, as well.
According to the Purdue men's basketball social media team, Sunday's win over Nebraska marked the first time in program history that the Boilers have won four consecutive Big Ten games by 18 points or more. Purdue cruised to a 104-68 victory over the Huskers, improving to 13-4 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.
During this impressive run, Purdue also defeated Minnesota 81-61, Northwestern 79-61 and Rutgers 68-50. The Boilermakers are in the middle of a five-game winning streak, having defeated Toledo 83-64 back in December.
Junior guard Braden Smith has been sensational during this impressive Big Ten run, averaging 16.5 points, 11.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. But he's not the only one providing a spark for Purdue.
Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has scored at least 12 points in each of the last four games and CJ Cox dropped 23 points in a win over Nebraska. Senior Caleb Furst has had some nice outings as well, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds against Minnesota and getting seven points and seven boards against Rutgers.
Purdue will take its winning streak to the West Coast this week, playing Washington on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network) and No. 13 Oregon on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, NBC).
