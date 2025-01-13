Purdue Closing in on Longest Home Winning Streak in Program History
With an impressive 104-68 win over Nebraska on Sunday, Purdue extended its winning streak at Mackey Arena to 26 consecutive games. That number tied the second-longest streak in program history and is one step closer to the Boilermakers creating history.
Purdue's current home winning streak dates back to March 5, 2023 and is currently still intact. This season, the Boilermakers are 9-0 in games played at Mackey Arena. Overall, Matt Painter's team owns a 13-4 record and sits at 5-1 in Big Ten play.
The longest home winning streak in Mackey Arena history is 30 games, which was accomplished in a run from Dec. 22, 1967 through Feb. 14, 1970.
In order to tie the longest Mackey Arena winning streak, Purdue will need to win their next four home games. Those are matchups against Ohio State (Jan. 21), No. 20 Michigan (Jan. 24), Indiana (Jan. 31) and USC (Feb. 7). In order to reach 31 straight victories and set a new program record, the Boilermakers would also have to beat No. 24 Wisconsin (Feb. 15).
Setting the new record won't be easy, but the way the Boilers have played recently, they have a real chance at program history.
They always say that Mackey Arena is one of the best home court advantages in college basketball. Purdue continues to prove that on a yearly basis.
