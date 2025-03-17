Big Ten Sets New Conference Record for Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament Teams
All season long, the Big Ten was heralded as the best conference in women's basketball. That played out on Sunday night, as 12 teams from the conference were selected to play in the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, setting a new league record.
The Big Ten's 12 teams in the field was the most of any league this season. The SEC had 10 teams, while the ACC had eight and Big 12 had seven selections. It certainly helps that the Big Ten is an 18-team conference, but it's still an impressive accomplishment.
Games will begin on Wednesday, March 19 with First Four action. However, the first time a Big Ten team will play won't be until Thursday, March 20, as Washington landed in the First Four round of this year's tournament.
All games for the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament will air on the ESPN family of networks, as well as the ESPN app. Here's the rundown of the 12 Big Ten teams that were included in the field, as well as their opponents in the first round of the tournament.
Thursday, March 20
No. 11 Washington (19-13) vs. No. 11 Columbia (23-6)
- Round: First Four
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN 2
Friday, March 21
No. 6 Michigan (22-10) vs. No. 11 Princeton (21-7)/No. 11 Iowa State (22-11)
- Round: First Round
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN 2
No. 9 Indiana (19-12) vs. No. 8 Utah (22-8)
- Round: First Round
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN 2
No. 4 Ohio State (25-6) vs. No. 13 Montana State (30-3)
- Round: First Round
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN 2
No. 10 Oregon (19-11) vs. No. 7 Vanderbilt (22-10)
- Round: First Round
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPNEWS
No. 10 Nebraska (21-11) vs. No. 7 Louisville (21-10)
- Round: First Round
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
No. 1 UCLA (30-2) vs. No. 16 Southern (20-14)/No. 16 UC San Diego (20-15)
- Round: First Round
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
Saturday, March 22
No. 6 Iowa (22-10) vs. No. 11 Murray State (25-7)
- Round: First Round
- Time: Noon ET
- TV: ESPN
No. 1 USC (28-3) vs. No. 16 UNC Greensbsoro (25-6)
- Round: First Round
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
No. 4 Maryland (23-7) vs. No. 13 Norfolk State (30-4)
- Round: First Round
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
No. 7 Michigan State (21-9) vs. No. 10 Harvard (24-4)
- Round: First Round
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPNEWS
No. 8 Illinois (21-9) vs. No. 9 Creighton (26-6)
- Round: First Round
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPNEWS
Related stories
4-STAR RECRUIT DECOMMITS FROM PURDUE: Kira Reynolds, a four-star member of Purdue's 2025 women's basketball recruiting class, has announced she is decommitting from the program. CLICK HERE
INDIANA WBB TOURNAMENT GAME: Indiana begins the NCAA Tournament Friday against the Utah Utes at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, key stats, rankings and more. CLICK HERE
TRANSFER PORTAL FOR MEN'S, WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: In late March, the transfer portal windows will open in both men's and women's college basketball. There will be a 30-day window for players to enter. CLICK HERE