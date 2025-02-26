Big Ten WBB News: League Makes Ruling on Northwestern's Missed Games vs. UCLA, USC
The Big Ten Conference has made a ruling on the Northwestern women's basketball team postponing its trip to Los Angeles in January for matchups against UCLA and USC. Both games have been ruled as forfeits by the Wildcats.
Northwestern was scheduled to travel to California for games against UCLA (Jan. 12) and USC (Jan. 15). However, the Wildcats decided to postpone the trips because of the wildfires ravaging the area.
On Wednesday, the league released a statement regarding the ruling.
"The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that Northwestern's women's basketball contests at UCLA and at USC will not be rescheduled," the statement read. "Per Conference rules, forfeitures will be assessed to Northwestern. As a result, the Wildcats will receive two losses in the conference standings, while UCLA and USC each will be credited with a win."
USC improves to 16-1 in league play and UCLA is just a half-game back, now 15-1 in Big Ten games. Northwestern, on the other hand, falls to 2-15 in the league with just one game remaining on the schedule.
Northwestern athletic director Mark Jackson released a statement on the ruling.
“Northwestern Athletics accepts the decision by the Big Ten Conference to strictly apply the Conference bylaws as written, in issuing forfeits for missed competitions by Northwestern’s Women’s Basketball after the team’s decision not to travel to Los Angeles during the tragic wildfires in Southern California," he said. "While we acknowledge that bylaws and rules are in place for a reason and we will abide by them, it does not diminish this team’s sound reasoning for not participating during this natural disaster. We will continue to support our Women’s Basketball student-athletes and hope for a strong recovery for the Southern California region.”
Those losses put Northwestern in an even more difficult spot when it comes to earning a trip to the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis. The Wildcats are currently battling Purdue, Rutgers and Penn State for that final spot in the bracket.
With the league expanding to 18 teams, only the top-15 earn a spot in the conference tournament in March.
Northwestern closes out the season with a game against Nebraska.
Below is a complete look at the current Big Ten standings following the Big Ten's ruling:
1. USC Trojans (16-1)
2. UCLA Bruins (15-1)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4)
4. Maryland Terrapins (11-5)
5. Illinois Fighting Illini (11-6)
T-6. Michigan State Spartans (10-6)
T-6. Michigan Wolverines (10-6)
8. Oregon Ducks (10-7)
9. Indiana Hoosiers (9-7)
10. Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-8)
T-11. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-8)
T-11. Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-8)
13. Washington Huskies (7-9)
14. Wisconsin Badgers (4-12)
15. Purdue Boilermakers (2-14)
16. Northwestern Wildcats (2-15)
17. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-15)
18. Penn State Nittany Lions (1-15)
Related Big Ten stories
BIG TEN MARCH MADNESS PROJECTIONS: In his latest 'Bracket Forecast' released on Feb. 25, FOX Sports' Mike DeCourcy has nine Big Ten teams in the NCAA Tournament, with two more on the bubble. CLICK HERE