Report: Purdue Among Multiple Schools in Contact With Former North Carolina Guard
Purdue is reportedly still shopping around the transfer portal market. On Monday, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that the Boilermakers were among many who reached out to former North Carolina guard Cade Tyson, who entered his name into the portal late last week.
According to the report, more than 10 schools reached out to Tyson after he made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Along with Purdue, the former Tar Heel also heard from Kentucky, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, BYU, Colorado, Minnesota, UCF and others.
Tyson is coming off a season in which he appeared in 31 games for North Carolina and averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest. He logged just under eight minutes per game off the bench.
Before he transferred to North Carolina, Tyson played two years at the mid-major level, suiting up at Belmont. In two seasons with the Bruins, he enjoyed tremendous success. As a freshman in the 2022-23 season, Tyson earned the Missouri Valley Rookie of the Year award and was named a second-team All-Missouri Valley player duirng the 2023-24 campaign.
Tyson had a stellar sophomore season at Belmont, averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.5% from three-point range, 49.3% from the floor and 85.5% from the free throw line.
Purdue has already landed one commitment from the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in former South Dakota State center Oscar Cluff. The 6-foot-11 senior averaged 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in his lone season with the Jackrabbits.
Cluff brings immediate size and rebounding ability to West Lafayette. While Tyson struggled in his lone season at North Carolina, he could work his way into a role player if he's interested in Purdue.
Tyson will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
Cade Tyson highlights (Belmont)
