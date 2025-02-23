Fans Respond to No-Call on IU's Anthony Leal After Tangle with Purdue's Caleb Furst
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Things got pretty spicy pretty early in Sunday afternoon's rivalry clash between Indiana and No. 13 Purdue. Early in the first half, a tangle up between Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal and Purdue forward Caleb Furst resulted in a potential ejection situation — though that wasn't the end result.
On a missed shot attempt by Purdue, Leal and Furst got tangled up while attempting to box each other out on the rebound. Leal rooted Furst out of bounds and the Purdue forward seemed to pull the Indiana guard down while falling to the ground.
You can decide for yourself on whether this should have been a flagrant foul:
As Leal got up, it looked like he kicked Furst below the belt. Initially, a foul was called on Leal and it was reviewed to see if it should be upgraded to flagrant. But the officiating crew determined it was incidental and ruled there was no foul on the play.
That didn't sit well with Purdue fans. Here's a look at just some of the responses from social media:
Sunday's game between Purdue and Indiana was the second of two meetings this season. The Boilermakers defeated the Hoosiers 81-76 in January at Mackey Arena.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-INDIANA: Purdue and Indiana will meet at Assembly Hall for a rivalry rematch. Television and radio information, key stats, top players and more for Sunday's game. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS SOCIAL MEDIA: Purdue coach Matt Painter was asked how players deal with criticism on social media during a losing stretch. He provided a thoughtful and honest response. CLICK HERE
PAINTER AMONG COACH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES: Purdue coach Matt Painter is one of 15 candidates for the Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year award. He was last year's Big Ten Coach of the Year. CLICK HERE
PURDUE SECURES BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SPOT: For the first time ever, some teams will be left out of the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue has already secured its spot in the event, along with five other teams. CLICK HERE