5 Players Who Won't Be on Purdue Basketball's Roster for the 2026-27 Season

Purdue's season came to an end on Saturday night in San Jose. The Boilermakers fell to Arizona 79-64 in the Elite Eight, marking the end of the year and the careers of five players on the roster.

This season, Purdue was a senior-laden team that depended heavily on its most experienced players. Who are the Boilermakers losing this offseason, and what will next year's roster look like? Here's the rundown.

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Braden Smith, senior (guard)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Smith leaves Purdue as one of the best point guards ever to play college basketball. He ended his career with 1,103 assists, setting a new NCAA record. The Westfield, Ind., native also finished in Purdue's top 10 in points (1,932) and steals (249).

In 2025, Smith was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and received the Bob Cousy Award, presented to the top point guard in college basketball. He was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and earned All-American honors in 2025 and 2026.

A four-year starter and breaking numerous program and NCAA records, Smith will be remembered as one of the all-time greats to wear a Purdue uniform.

Fletcher Loyer, senior (guard)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates a made three point basket. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No player in Purdue history was as prolific from behind the three-point line as Loyer. He set a new program record by making 309 career three-pointers. The 6-foot-5 guard also connected at a 41.1% clip for his career, an unbelievable accomplishment.

Loyer earned multiple All-Big Ten honorable mentions and was a key catalyst to Purdue's success over the past four seasons. His ability to knock down open triples helped the team's offense tremendously. He was also a vocal leader and served as a coach on the floor.

Along with Smith, Loyer started in every game during his four-year career in West Lafayette (149).

Trey Kaufman-Renn, senior (forward)

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Kaufman-Renn made significant progress throughout his career at Purdue. He was forced to redshirt his first season before becoming an integral part of the program's success from 2022 through 2026.

The forward made a massive leap from his sophomore to junior season. Although he started in his second year at Purdue, he only averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He flourished as a junior with Zach Edey out of the picture, becoming the Boilers' top scorer and rebounder by averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He received first-team All-Big Ten honors and was an All-American selection.

Even as a senior, Kaufman-Renn continued to improve, especially on the glass. He ended his senior year averaging 8.3 rebounds per game, once again leading the team. Kaufman-Renn totaled 1,655 points to close out his career.

Liam Murphy, fifth-year (forward)

Purdue Boilermakers forward Liam Murphy (5) dribbles the ball. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A fifth-year senior who battled injury throughout his career, Murphy was a sharp-shooting option off the bench for Purdue. The Boilermakers utilized his abilities early in the year when Kaufman-Renn suffered an injury, but his minutes lightened as the year progressed.

Murphy played in 12 games for the Boilermakers, but helped the team pull out a win early in the season over Oakland without Kaufman-Renn. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, he knocked down a three-pointer in Purdue's victory over Queens.

Oscar Cluff, fifth-year (center)*

Purdue center Oscar Cluff (45) looks to pass over Queens University forward Avantae Parker (6). | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cluff gave Purdue everything it needed in terms of toughness, physicality and rebound presence. The 6-foot-11 center helped the Boilermakers in the post on both ends of the floor, taking some of the pressure off Kaufman-Renn. In his lone season in West Lafayette, Cluff averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Perhaps the best Cluff played came in the Big Ten Tournament, averaging 17.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, helping lead the team to a tournament title.

*No ruling on Cluff's eligibility for the 2026-27 season has been announced, though it appears unlikely he will return.

Purdue's current roster outlook for 2026-27

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots the ball during an NCAA Tournament first-round game. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who will return for Purdue next season? Obviously, players could enter the transfer portal and shake some things up, but here's a current look at what the Boilermakers could bring back, and are bringing in, for the 2026-27 campaign, as well as their playing year for next season:

Returning

#0 C.J. Cox, Jr. (guard)

#24 Gicarri Harris, Jr. (guard)

#12 Daniel Jacobsen, Jr. (center)

#17 Omer Mayer, So. (guard)

#14 Jack Benter, So. (forward/guard)

#6 Aaron Fine, So. (guard)

#32 Jace Rayle, Sr. (guard)

#9 Jack Lusk, Sr. (guard)

#34 Raleigh Burgess, So. (forward)

#1 Antione West Jr., Fr. (guard)

Incoming

Luke Ertel, Fr. (guard)

Jacob Webber, Fr. (guard)

Sinan Huan, Fr. (center)

Rivers Knight, Fr. (forward)

Caden Pierce, Sr. (forward) (transfer from Princeton)

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