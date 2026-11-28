After a disappointing trip to Florida during Feast Week, Purdue returns to the friendly confines of Mackey Arena and hopes to get back in the win column. This week presents a new challenge, as the Boilermakers open Big Ten play against a skilled and efficient Iowa squad.

Ben McCollum is in his second season at the helm in Iowa City and hopes to build on an Elite Eight run last season. The Hawkeyes lost their top three scorers: Bennett Stirtz, Tavion Banks and Alvaro Folgueiras. So, Iowa has to make up for a lot of its lost production.

This is still a team that plays an efficient brand of basketball and presents problems on both ends of the floor. Here are a few quick things to know about the Hawkeyes ahead of Tuesday's Big Ten opener.

A deep bench

Iowa guard Peyton McCollum (5) passes the basketball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Depth is a strength for the Hawkeyes this season. McCollum has been comfortable playing 10 different players for at least nine minutes through the first month of the year. All of those players are averaging at least 3.0 points per game and are making contributions on the glass — something we'll discuss a little bit later.

Iowa has nine different players who are averaging at least 6.0 points per game, led by Cooper Koch (13.7) and Trevin Jirak (12.0). It's hard to focus defensively on one player because the Hawkeyes have several guys who can hurt you.

Dead last in adjusted tempo

Iowa forward Cooper Koch (8) dribbles the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This shouldn't be much of a surprise for a McColllum-coached team, but Iowa ranks 365th in KenPom's adjusted tempo through six games. That is dead last in college basketball. Iowa thrives on efficiency offensively and loves to limit possessions.

Nothing has changed from last season. The Hawkeyes ranked 362nd in adjusted tempo in McCollum's first year in Iowa City. The end result was a 24-13 record and a trip to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Top-15 shooting team nationally

Iowa center Trevin Jirak (27) looks to score. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue will have its hands full defensively. Iowa takes high-quality shots and hits at a high clip. Iowa ranks sixth nationally in field goal percentage, shooting 53.9% from the field. The Hawkeyes also knock down shots at a high rate from behind the three-point line, making 41.7% of their attempts. That number ranks 12th in the country.

Iowa has finished three games with a field goal percentage of 60% or higher. The Hawkeyes love to work the shot clock down, run multiple actions, and take good, clean shots at the basket. The Boilermakers must be prepared to defend for a full 30 seconds on every possession.

High retention rate

Iowa forward Cam Manyawu (3) shoots. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much like Purdue, Iowa retained a good chunk of its roster from last season. Of the 10 players who see the floor regularly for the Hawkeyes, only two were obtained from the transfer portal: Ty'Reek Coleman and Andrew McKeever. Koch, Jirak, Isaia Howard, Tate Sage, Kael Combs, Trey Thompson, Peyton McCollum, and Cam Manyawu all returned.

The Hawkeyes may still be trying to figure some stuff out early this season, but this is a group that has strong chemistry and understands McCollum's system well. It is a team that will only improve as the season progresses.

Everyone can rebound

Creighton guard BJ Davis (24) and Iowa guard Isaia Howard (23). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rebounding has been a strength for the Hawkeyes early in the season. Howard is the team's top rebounder, averaging 7.3 per game. But there are 10 guys averaging at least 2.0 boards per contest. Maybe that's not a huge total, but it proves that everyone is willing to crash the glass.

Koch is pulling down 5.8 boards per game, Jirak is grabbing 4.3 rebounds and Coleman averages 3.5 per contest. As a team, the Hawkeyes average 37.5 rebounds per game. The number that really sticks out, though, is the plus-9.1 differential on the glass. That's just below Purdue's mark, which is plus-9.2. The battle on the boards will be an important thing to monitor on Tuesday.

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