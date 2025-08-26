Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn Projected as Top-15 Scorer in 2025-26 Season
In his first year as one of Purdue's primary scoring threats, Trey Kaufman-Renn lit up the college basketball world. The redshirt junior forward had one of the top scoring averages in the sport, and an analytical outlook for the 2025-26 season expects the Boilermaker star to do it again.
Bart Torvik, who operates a basketball analytics website, recently predicted the top-20 scorers in college basketball for the 2025-26 campaign. Kaufman-Renn is projected to average 17.9 points per game as a senior, which ranks 13th nationally.
The Field of 68 shared the graphic in a social media post, which includes each of the top-20 projected scorers for the upcoming season.
Last season, Kaufman-Renn averaged 20.1 points per game, which ranked 17th nationally. He scored a total of 723 points, which ranked sixth, and made 292 field goals, the most in the country.
Kaufman-Renn burst onto the college basketball scene last year. He improved his scoring average by nearly 14 points per game, averaging 6.4 points per contest as a sophomore during the 2023-24 season.
Although a 17.9 points per game average would be a slight dip in production for Kaufman-Renn, it would still be an incredible season for the senior forward in West Lafayette.
