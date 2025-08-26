Boilermakers Country

Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn Projected as Top-15 Scorer in 2025-26 Season

Trey Kaufman-Renn was one of the top scorers in college basketball last season. What's his projected average for the 2025-26 campaign at Purdue?

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) leans into USC Trojans forward Rashaun Agee (12)
Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) leans into USC Trojans forward Rashaun Agee (12) / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

In his first year as one of Purdue's primary scoring threats, Trey Kaufman-Renn lit up the college basketball world. The redshirt junior forward had one of the top scoring averages in the sport, and an analytical outlook for the 2025-26 season expects the Boilermaker star to do it again.

Bart Torvik, who operates a basketball analytics website, recently predicted the top-20 scorers in college basketball for the 2025-26 campaign. Kaufman-Renn is projected to average 17.9 points per game as a senior, which ranks 13th nationally.

The Field of 68 shared the graphic in a social media post, which includes each of the top-20 projected scorers for the upcoming season.

Last season, Kaufman-Renn averaged 20.1 points per game, which ranked 17th nationally. He scored a total of 723 points, which ranked sixth, and made 292 field goals, the most in the country.

Kaufman-Renn burst onto the college basketball scene last year. He improved his scoring average by nearly 14 points per game, averaging 6.4 points per contest as a sophomore during the 2023-24 season.

Although a 17.9 points per game average would be a slight dip in production for Kaufman-Renn, it would still be an incredible season for the senior forward in West Lafayette.

Related stories on Purdue basketball

PURDUE HOSTING 7-FOOTER HUAN: One of the top centers in the 2026 class, Sinan Huan, has scheduled an official visit to Purdue. He is a four-star talent and is listed as 7-feet tall. CLICK HERE

PURDUE'S IMPRESSIVE MACKEY NUMBERS: It's no secret that Mackey Arena is one of the best home-court advantages in college basketball. How successful have the Boilers been at home since 2021-22? CLICK HERE

FAMILY STILL KEY AT PURDUE: Yes, NIL opportunities are important, but at Purdue, the aspect of family is still a top priority. It has resonated well with all of the team's newcomers. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

Home/Basketball