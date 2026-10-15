Former Boiler Oscar Cluff Off to Dominant Start to FIBA Europe Cup

Oscar Cluff is doing his thing in Europe. The former Purdue center is off to a dominant start in the FIBA Europe Cup this month, posting a pair of double-doubles in his first two games to begin his professional career.

Cluff, who spent just one season at Purdue, signed with Biotekno Korfez Basket (Turkey) after his time in the NBA Summer League came to an end. It has paid off for both sides already.

In Biotekno Korfez Basket's first game against Bigbank/Kalev, Cluff scored 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out three assists in 26 minutes of action. He was 6-of-8 from the floor and made 3-of-4 shots from the free-throw line. His team dropped that game 86-78.

Cluff followed his first double-double with another on Wednesday against Elan Chalon. He struggled from the floor, making just 3-of-8 shots, but still had 12 points in a 74-65 victory. He also pulled down 15 rebounds in the win, which included five offensive boards.

Through his first two games in the FIBA Europe Cup, Cluff is averaging 13.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is the leading rebounder of the event.

Biotekno Korfez Basket is 1-1 and will return to action on Wednesday, Oct. 21. It will play Manchester Basketball.

Cluff's impressive run since leaving Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) shoots a free throw. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cluff played a huge part in Purdue's success during the 2025-26 season. He averaged 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest for the Boilermakers. Although Braden Smith was named the MVP of the Big Ten Tournament, it was really Cluff's work in that four-game run that led the team to a tournament title.

Since leaving Purdue, Cluff has posted some impressive numbers. He was not selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, but he did play for the Houston Rockets in the NBA Summer League in July.

Cluff averaged 4.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Rockets. He provided a nice spark of energy off the bench for Houston. Some thought he might play his way into a two-way contract. That didn't pan out for the former Boilermaker, but he's found a nice home in Europe and is off to a great start.

Before he was picked up by the Rockets, Cluff gave plenty of credit to Purdue and the coaching staff for preparing him to be successful at the next level.

"They're an elite program. Everything they do is professional," Cluff told reporters following his workout with the Golden State Warriors in May. "Everything they've done has prepared me for the next step. I'm grateful for that. They're so elite in what they do."

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