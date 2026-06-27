4-Star Guard, Purdue Target Kevin Savage Sets Commitment Date

Kevin Savage, a priority target for Purdue in the 2027 recruiting class, has narrowed his list of schools down to six and has also set a commitment date. The four-star point guard is making his college decision following Independence Day.

Rivals.com's Joe Tipton reported that Savage will make his college decision on Sunday, July 5, at 5 p.m. ET. He will be making his announcement live on CBS Sports HQ.

Savage has trimmed his list of schools down to Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Purdue and UCLA.

A 5-foot-11 point guard from Marietta, Ga., Savage has been heavily recruited by Matt Painter and the Purdue coaching staff for quite some time. He took a visit to West Lafayette in February when the Boilermakers hosted Oregon during the 2025-26 regular season.

In April and May, Savage put up some big numbers for Game Elite in the Adidas 3SSB circuit. Savage averaged 20.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He's developed into a dynamic scorer, a player who can get buckets from anywhere on the floor.

Savage has also shown great vision as a point guard and can find his teammates for open looks. He's aggressive with the basketball in his hands and can drive to the basket or knock down step-back threes.

247Sports ranks Savage as the No. 36 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class and is considered the No. 9 point guard.

Can Purdue assemble an elite recruiting class again?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter smiles. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Painter is looking to assemble another highly-ranked recruiting class in 2027. The Boilermakers brought in the nation's 14th-best class in 2026, bringing in a four-man group that included four-star players Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan. They also brought in three-star forward Rivers Knight.

If Savage commits to Purdue next weekend, the Boilers would have secured verbal pledges from a pair of top-40 prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

Four-star center Isaiah Hill already committed to Purdue, making his announcement in May. He became the highest-rated player to commit in the program's history. As a result, the Boilers currently own the sixth-ranked class for 2027.

A commitment from Savage would bump Purdue into the top five nationally, and could potentially challenge for the top-ranked class at this time.

Purdue is already in a great spot at the point guard position with Omer Mayer and Luke Ertel on the roster. Adding Savage to the mix would create even more talent and depth at that position.

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