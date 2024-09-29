Who Purdue Men's, Women's Basketball Teams are Sending to 2024 Big Ten Media Days
Big Ten Basketball Media Days are almost here. On Wednesday and Thursday, all 18 Big Ten schools will send their men's and women's basketball teams to Chicago for the first major event of the college hoops season.
On Friday, Purdue revealed who it will send to represent both programs. Each team will send two players, as well as coaches Katie Gearlds (women's) and Matt Painter (men's).
This year, Media Days will take on a different format, with three coaches taking the podium at the same time. On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the women's teams will be at the forefront. On Thursday, the men's teams will take center stage.
Purdue women's basketball at Big Ten Media Days
- Coach: Katie Gearlds
- Players: Rashunda Jones, Sophie Swanson
- Schedue: Gearlds will be at the podium at 11:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 2, along with Brenda Frese (Maryland) and Shauna Green (Illinois).
Gearlds enters her fourth season at the helm of the Boilermakers, leading the team to postseason appearances in each of her first three years (two WNIT and one NCAA Tournament). Purdue concluded last season with a 15-19 record and is looking to bounce back in 2024-25.
Jones was a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection after averaging 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season. She appeared in 30 of 34 games last year.
Swanson proved to be a tremendous 3-point threat for Purdue last season, knocking down 39.4% of her shots from long range as a freshman. She also finished the year strong, reaching a double-figure scoring total in five of the final nine games of the season.
Purdue men's basketball at Big Ten Media Days
- Coach: Matt Painter
- Players: Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer
- Schedule: Painter will be at the podium at 11:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3, along with Ben Johnson (Minnesota) and Danny Sprinkle (Washington).
Purdue heads to Big Ten Basketball Media Days fresh off a 34-5 season in 2023-24, reaching the Final Four for the first time since 1980 and playing in the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.
The Boilermakers have won back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles, as well.
Both Loyer and Smith are entering their junior seasons in West Lafayette. They've started in all 74 games through their first two years in Purdue. With their return, the Boilers should have one of the most experienced and talented backcourts in the country.
Painter enters his 20th season at Purdue this coming year. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships and two Big Ten Tournament titles during his tenure in West Lafayette.
