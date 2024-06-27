WATCH: Ja Morant Posts Hilarious Reaction to Grizzlies Picking Zach Edey
As an NBA star, Ja Morant has spent plenty of time around really tall individuals. Now, he's going to be sharing a court with the biggest player in the 2024 NBA Draft: Zach Edey.
Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Edey with the No. 9 pick. The two-time Naismith National Player of the Year and superstar at Purdue stands 7-foot-4 and weighs in at 300 pounds.
Shortly after the Grizzlies made their selection, Morant posted a clip to his timeline from the movie Rush Hour 3. It was one of the funniest reactions to Edey's selection from Wednesday.
Who doesn't love to have a little fun during the draft? And Morant's post got plenty of attention on several social media platforms, drawing a lot of laughs.
Edey will be remembered as one of the most dominant players in college basketball history, winning the Naismith National Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons (2023, 2024). He concluded his college career by setting new Purdue records for career points (2,516) and rebounds (1,321).
Last season, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while leading Purdue to a 34-5 record and a National Championship Game appearance.
While some didn't believe Edey was worthy of a lottery pick, the Grizzlies front office was ecstatic about his availability in the No. 9 slot.
"Zach Edey is a particularly special fit [for the franchise]," said Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman. "In getting to know him, we are talking about someone whose competitiveness is through the roof, care factor is through the roof. No ego, just wants to win."
Time will tell if Edey's game will translate to the next level. But right now, it seems like everyone within the Grizzlies organization is excited about the addition.
We also can't wait to see Morant's true reaction when he meets Edey for the first time.
