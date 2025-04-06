Former Boilers: Duke's Mason Gillis Hit With Flagrant Foul in Final Four
Mason Gillis is playing in his second straight Final Four, this time in a Duke uniform. And in Saturday night's semifinal clash with Houston, the former Purdue forward and Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year was hit with a flagrant foul.
In the second half of Saturday's Final Four game, Gillis was assessed a Flagrant 1 after his arm caught Houston's Joseph Tugler in the face. Cougars star LJ Cryer knocked down a three-pointer on the play and officials reviewed the contact Gillis made on Tugler.
After a few minutes at the review screen, officials confirmed the play warranted a Flagrant 1.
It doesn't appear as though Gillis intentionally hit Tugler, but with contact above the shoulders, officials will almost always call a Flagrant 1.
At that point in the game, Duke owned a 59-45 lead. Cryer's three-pointer cut the lead down to just 11 points. Cryer then made one free throw and a basket to make the score 59-51.
Houston went on a 25-8 run to overcome a 14-point deficit and defeat Duke 70-67. The Cougars will advance to the National Championship Game to play Florida.
Gillis transferred to Duke after the 2023-24 season at Purdue, in which he won a Big Ten regular season title and reached the National Championship Game. In his lone season with the Blue Devils, Gillis has averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
SMITH WINS COUSY AWARD: Purdue guard Braden Smith was named the winner of the 2025 Bob Cousy Award, presented to the top point guard in college basketball. CLICK HERE
HEIDE HEADS TO TEXAS: Former Purdue forward Camden Heide is reportedly transferring to Texas. The sophomore averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS CLUFF ADDITION: Purdue made a huge splash in the transfer portal, landing 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff. Coach Matt Painter talked about adding a physical big man to the roster. CLICK HERE