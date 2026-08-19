Former Purdue Forward Liam Murphy Lands With Ireland Super League Team

Liam Murphy's basketball career will continue overseas. The EJ Sligo All-Stars, which play in the Ireland Super League, announced that it has added the former Boilermaker to the roster.

The EJ Sligo All-Stars Basketball Club is "one of the oldest clubs in Ireland," per the team's social media page. The organization was established in 1965.

Murphy spent just one season at Purdue, joining the Boilermakers in West Lafayette for the 2025-26 season. He saw significant playing time early in the year when star forward Trey Kaufman-Renn was injured, but his minutes came sparingly as the season progressed.

Murphy played 18 minutes in Purdue's season opener against Evansville, scoring three points in an 82-51 victory. He then logged 10 minutes against Oakland, but had a much larger impact on the outcome. The senior went 3-of-6 from behind the arc, scored 11 points and collected two rebounds in an 87-77 win for the Boilers.

Perhaps the best moment of Murphy's senior season came in Purdue's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Queens. Having never played in a March Madness contest, the forward entered the contest and logged five minutes, making a three-pointer in the team's 104-71 victory. It was the only time Murphy scored in the tournament in his college career.

Murphy ended his senior season at Purdue playing in 12 games and scoring 28 points.

Before he transferred to Purdue, Murphy had stops at Columbia and North Florida. He averaged 12.0 points and 4.9 rebounds at Columbia during the 2021-22 season. In the 2024-25 campaign at North Florida, he averaged 13.0 points and 3.3 boards per contest.

In his college career, Murphy scored 799 points, grabbed 263 rebounds and shot 38.5% from behind the three-point line.

Several Boilers continuing their basketball careers

Braden Smith (3) drives to the basket. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Murphy becomes the latest Boilermaker to earn an opportunity to continue his career in basketball.

Point guard Braden Smith and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn were both selected in the second-round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Smith was taken by the Chicago Bulls, then traded immediately to the Indiana Pacers. Kaufman-Renn was picked by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both Smith and Kaufman-Renn remain with their respective teams following NBA Summer League action.

Center Oscar Cluff and guard Fletcher Loyer were both picked up for the NBA Summer League, with Cluff signing with the Houston Rockets and Loyer playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Earlier this month, Cluff signed to play overseas with Glint Korfez Basket in Turkey.

Currently, Loyer is the only remaining Boilermaker who graduated with the 2026 class who has not yet made an announcement regarding his future basketball plans.

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